Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kane opened the scoring for Ballymena in the first half

Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville's unbeaten start to the season came to an end with a 1-0 defeat away to Ballymena United.

Kenny Kane scored the only goal of the game for the hosts in the first half, meaning the Reds' lead at the top over Linfield remains at two points.

Glentoran were held to a 2-2 draw at home by 10-man Portadown, who equalised late on through Lee Bonis.

A Matthew Shevlin double earned Coleraine a 2-0 win over Warrenpoint.

Defeat for Cliftonville means title holders Linfield can go a point ahead of them if they beat Larne on Monday night, with the Inver Park side two points further behind the Blues in third.

The Braidmen produced a stubborn defensive display to claim a second consecutive clean sheet in the league.

Cliftonville fashioned an opening when Joe Gormley released strike partner Ryan Curran on the left hand side of the penalty area but his shot was well saved by the outstretched leg of United keeper Jordan Williamson.

Ballymena broke the deadlock on 31 minutes when Ryan Waide's inch-perfect through ball put Kenny Kane in behind Aaron Donnelly and the striker held his nerve to curl a shot beyond keeper Declan Dunne for his first league goal for the club.

Cliftonville tried to find a way back into the game in the second period with Ronan Hale's effort saved by Williamson while Ronan Doherty blazed a shot over after Williamson had failed to hold a cross.

Joe Gormley also missed a gilt-edged chance to level when he side-footed a shot wide after Ryan Curran's initial effort had been saved by Williamson.

Jamie McDonagh volleyed an effort wide at the back post, while Chris Curran fizzed an injury time shot just wide as the Reds failed to score for the first time this season.

It's Cliftonville's 10th defeat in their last 13 visits to the Ballymena Showgrounds in all competitions.

Glens held by 10-man Ports

Watch: Glens held by 10-man Ports at Oval

After the controversy of Aaron McCarey's sending off in the draw against Coleraine last week, Glentoran have now won just once in five outings after being held by 10-man Portadown at The Oval.

Conor McMenamin gave Mick McDermott's men an early lead with a smart finish into the bottom corner after a quality turn and pass from Ciaran O'Connor.

O'Connor was forced off injured and Paddy McClean headed a great chance wide before Bonis had the visitors' first chance of the match, with his shot forcing an outstanding save from Ross Glendinning.

Matthew Tipton's men equalised just before the break when a well-flighted Stephen Teggart corner found Michael Ruddy unmarked and he nodded home from close range.

Portadown hit the post through Sammie McLeod before Jay Donnelly put the Glens in front with a penalty midway through the second half, dispatching a penalty well after Adam McCallum was shown a straight red card for handling the ball on the line.

The 10 men were not to be denied, however, and won a point when Bonis outjumped Glendinning to head home a long ball into the box, injuring his shoulder in the process.

Shevlin double as Coleraine continue unbeaten run

Watch: Shevlin hits double as Coleraine see off Warrenpoint

Coleraine moved up to third as Shevlin hit a double in a comfortable win over basement side Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

The striker netted at the start of each half - a delightful lob for the opener before a back-post finish from Conor McKendry's low cross.

Shevlin also blazed over with a chance to complete his treble while the Bannsiders were twice denied by the offside flag after finding the net.

Point rarely threatened although it required a good save from Gareth Deane to deny Thomas Maguire and Fra McCaffrey rifled just wide.

Coleraine stretch their unbeaten run to nine games while it's an eighth straight league defeat for Warrenpoint, who are now two points adrift at the bottom.