Newcastle United fans celebrating the club's Saudi Arabian-led takeover

Newcastle United have reversed their guidance on fans wearing "traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings" at matches, now saying they can wear it if they want.

Some Magpies supporters wore the clothing when celebrating the recent Saudi Arabian-led takeover of the club.

On Wednesday, the club asked fans to "refrain" from dressing in this way if they didn't "ordinarily do so".

But they have now "clarified" matters, saying fans should "feel free".

Similar attire was also seen in the club's first home game under the new owners, against Tottenham.

Earlier this week, Newcastle stated that the ownership was not offended and "acknowledged" the gesture "as positive and welcoming in its intent".

However, the club added that "there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others".

Three days later, the club have issued a new statement, saying the owners have been "overwhelmed by the welcome of the local community", and that fans who have celebrated by wearing "culturally traditional clothing, including head coverings, have been part of that welcome".

The club continued: "Those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally-inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit. We are inclusive to all.

"Newcastle United FC and its new owners continue to support the Premier League's initiatives on diversity and inclusion, including No Room for Racism."

Newcastle, who parted company with manager Steve Bruce by mutual consent on Wednesday, play away at Crystal Palace on Saturday, before their next home game against Chelsea on 30 October.