Charlton Gauvain scored his first Guernsey FC goal since 5 January 2020

Guernsey FC returned to winning ways as they beat Northwood 2-0 at Footes Lane.

Kieran Mahon hit the post in the third minute and Matt Loaring had an effort well-saved early on for Guernsey while Josh Addison did well to keep out a Northwood effort on his first start.

Charlton Gauvain's curling effort into the top corner gave Guernsey the lead shortly before half time.

Gauvain set up Ross Allen to double the lead from close range after an hour for his third goal in as many games.

The victory was Guernsey FC's second in three matches since returning to action earlier this month.

Tony Vance's side beat Sutton Common Rovers 3-1 at Footes Lane a fortnight ago before losing 3-0 away at Chipstead last week.

The Green Lions remain in the bottom four of the Isthmian League South Central Division but have at least six games in hand on the sides around them.