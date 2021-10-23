Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon has scored 13 goals in his last 11 appearances for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls were knocked out of the FA Vase 4-3 on penalties by by Fareham Town after a 1-1 draw in Hampshire.

Bulls' top-scorer Sol Solomon saw a third-minute effort well saved before he opened the scoring with a free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

Callum Benfield equalised for the hosts seven minutes after the break.

Jon Webb saved Jersey's final two penalties from Jake Prince and Calvin Weir after Ethan Jones had missed Fareham's first spot kick.

The islanders were indebted to goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet who made a number of good saves, while Jersey were dismayed when they were denied a penalty claim in the third minute of stoppage time having missed a number of second-half efforts.

The loss ends good debut runs in both the FA Cup and FA Vase for the islanders - they reached the third qualifying round of the Cup and won two games to get to the first round of the Vase.