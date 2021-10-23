Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona have won their last two games going into El Clasico

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he does not "think it's possible to be under more pressure" before his side host rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.

Koeman looked set to be sacked before the Nou Camp club's president Joan Laporta said the Dutchman would "stay on" in early October.

Barcelona are seventh in La Liga going into El Clasico while Real are third.

"As Barcelona coach you have to take it [pressure], no problem. I know the importance of a Clasico," said Koeman.

Asked if he felt he had the backing of the club, he added: "I have to answer every game if that's the case.

"I think I am the coach of Barcelona now, tomorrow let's see. I feel supported by the club but I know everything depends on results."

Barcelona beat Valencia in their last league game and also secured a victory against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League in midweek, having lost both their previous Group E games.

Jordi Alba picked up an ankle injury against Kyiv but is expected to be available to face Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid after taking part in training.

"We won two games in a row and the environment is much better," said Koeman.

"There is no fear from our side. I think we both have a good mix of youth and experience. We are better in ball possession and they are very dangerous counter attacking.

"We have to be aware of their speed when we lose possession and we need to be effective when we have the chance to score. In a game like this, we can't afford to miss opportunities."