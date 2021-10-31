Match ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 6.
Fashion Sakala scored a hat-trick as Rangers powered past 10-man Motherwell to stretch their Scottish Premiership lead to four points.
Bevis Mugabi squeezed the hosts in front but Rangers captain James Tavernier stroked in a superb volley and then crossed for Sakala to turn the game around on half-time.
Sakala added further strikes either side of Glen Kamara's fine goal in the second half with Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell sent off at 3-1. Kemar Roofe rounded off a thumping win.
The victory means Steven Gerrard's side are four points clear of second-place Celtic, with Hearts and Dundee United also dropping points this weekend. The bruising loss keeps Motherwell seventh.
Rangers initially produced their archetypal league display so far as they conceded first for the ninth time in all competitions and third time in a week in the Premiership, only to shake themselves to life and turn the game in style.
A defensive mix-up between Tavernier and Connor Goldson from a long ball led to an unnecessary corner, from which Sondre Solholm Johansen forced Allan McGregor into a fine stop only for Mugabi to turn the ball into the far corner on the rebound.
Mugabi was key to Motherwell's response in defence as he consistently repelled crosses into the box, but eventually Rangers were able to free their full-backs to cause problems and turn the tide.
First, left-back Calvin Bassey was allowed to swing a high ball in which found Tavernier at the back post, and he composed himself impressively to take it first time and drill into the far corner.
It was a sumptuous strike, and it roused Rangers before the break as Motherwell toiled. After surviving one scare in the box, they allowed Tavernier room on the right to land the ball on Sakala's head and the Zambian striker planted it beyond Liam Kelly.
Having started brightly, Motherwell lost their way and were kept at arm's length by a dominant Rangers performance.
Sakala eventually netted the third goal with a strike on the edge of the box that struck Mugabi and flew past Kelly in the Motherwell goal.
And things were to get worse for Motherwell as O'Donnell - booked in the first half for holding back Sakala - was dismissed after a late tackle on Bassey, before Kamara drove home from the edge of the box to grab his first goal of the season.
Sakala was enjoying a rare start and made sure he will be in firm contention to start against Brondby in the Europa League as he pounced from close range to tap in from Steven Davis' cross to grab a hat-trick.
And top scorer Roofe capped a fine victory by stabbing home from close range after fellow substitute Jack Simpson flicked on Tavernier's corner.
Man of the match - Fashion Sakala
What did we learn?
This was more like it from Rangers. They have been effective enough so far this season while being much more vulnerable at the back and less threatening in front of goal than last term.
It is unfair to expect them to repeat last term's 102-point season, but they looked far more like the team who strolled to the title.
Tavernier was outstanding, his goal and assist completing flipping the momentum when Rangers were being frustrated by Motherwell.
It laid the platform for a more vibrant performance, and they cut loose after O'Donnell's sending off. Sakala's performance was a huge positive for Gerrard, who needed his new signing to step up and provide a more direct threat in the absence of Ryan Kent.
In the context of the title race, a thumping win also felt significant. Celtic had the chance to go top of the league, but missed a stoppage-time penalty, while Rangers were ruthless. There is a long way to go - and the slow opening 35 minutes will not be forgotten by Gerrard - but perhaps this is a turning point.
As for Motherwell, it was a day to forget. Scoring early gave them something to hold on to, but as soon as they scored they stopped getting up the pitch and were constantly hemmed in.
A change at the start of the second half probably should have been made quicker in order to give Rangers something to think about, but by the time Kevin van Veen came on, Sakala had effectively ended the game with Rangers' third goal.
O'Donnell's red card left an already creaking back line vulnerable, and they were ruthlessly exposed. It's now five defeats in six for Graham Alexander's men. They need to recapture some their efficiency in attack and hold on to the ball better.
What's next?
Motherwell are away to Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Rangers face a trip to Denmark to face Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday (17:45) followed by a home match in the league against Ross County on Sunday (15:00).
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.20
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
8.46
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameSimpsonAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
6.98
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 67mins
- 5MugabiBooked at 76mins
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 19McGinley
- 16SlatterySubstituted forMaguireat 82'minutes
- 8O'Hara
- 27Goss
- 28RobertsSubstituted forLamieat 72'minutes
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forvan Veenat 65'minutes
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 4Lamie
- 6Maguire
- 7Woolery
- 9van Veen
- 12Fox
- 23Grimshaw
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26BalogunSubstituted forSimpsonat 78'minutes
- 3Bassey
- 37Arfield
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 17AriboSubstituted forWrightat 82'minutes
- 20MorelosSubstituted forRoofeat 72'minutes
- 30Sakala
Substitutes
- 4Lundstram
- 7Hagi
- 15Simpson
- 16Patterson
- 23Wright
- 25Roofe
- 33McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 6.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Kemar Roofe tries a through ball, but Scott Wright is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Rangers 6. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Simpson following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Simpson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Sean Goss.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fashion Sakala with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Rangers 5. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Davis with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Fashion Sakala tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Barry Maguire replaces Callum Slattery.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Joe Aribo.
Post update
Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Jack Simpson replaces Leon Balogun.