Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1RangersRangers6

Motherwell 1-6 Rangers: Leaders extend gap to four-points with thumping win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland at Fir Park

Fashion Sakala leaps to put Rangers 2-1 in front
Fashion Sakala scored a hat-trick as Rangers powered past 10-man Motherwell to stretch their Scottish Premiership lead to four points.

Bevis Mugabi squeezed the hosts in front but Rangers captain James Tavernier stroked in a superb volley and then crossed for Sakala to turn the game around on half-time.

Sakala added further strikes either side of Glen Kamara's fine goal in the second half with Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell sent off at 3-1. Kemar Roofe rounded off a thumping win.

The victory means Steven Gerrard's side are four points clear of second-place Celtic, with Hearts and Dundee United also dropping points this weekend. The bruising loss keeps Motherwell seventh.

Rangers initially produced their archetypal league display so far as they conceded first for the ninth time in all competitions and third time in a week in the Premiership, only to shake themselves to life and turn the game in style.

A defensive mix-up between Tavernier and Connor Goldson from a long ball led to an unnecessary corner, from which Sondre Solholm Johansen forced Allan McGregor into a fine stop only for Mugabi to turn the ball into the far corner on the rebound.

Mugabi was key to Motherwell's response in defence as he consistently repelled crosses into the box, but eventually Rangers were able to free their full-backs to cause problems and turn the tide.

First, left-back Calvin Bassey was allowed to swing a high ball in which found Tavernier at the back post, and he composed himself impressively to take it first time and drill into the far corner.

It was a sumptuous strike, and it roused Rangers before the break as Motherwell toiled. After surviving one scare in the box, they allowed Tavernier room on the right to land the ball on Sakala's head and the Zambian striker planted it beyond Liam Kelly.

Having started brightly, Motherwell lost their way and were kept at arm's length by a dominant Rangers performance.

Sakala eventually netted the third goal with a strike on the edge of the box that struck Mugabi and flew past Kelly in the Motherwell goal.

And things were to get worse for Motherwell as O'Donnell - booked in the first half for holding back Sakala - was dismissed after a late tackle on Bassey, before Kamara drove home from the edge of the box to grab his first goal of the season.

Sakala was enjoying a rare start and made sure he will be in firm contention to start against Brondby in the Europa League as he pounced from close range to tap in from Steven Davis' cross to grab a hat-trick.

And top scorer Roofe capped a fine victory by stabbing home from close range after fellow substitute Jack Simpson flicked on Tavernier's corner.

Man of the match - Fashion Sakala

Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala
Sakala not only took his goals well, but was lively in recording five key passes and the most shots of any Rangers player. He just gets the nod from the outstanding Tavernier.

What did we learn?

This was more like it from Rangers. They have been effective enough so far this season while being much more vulnerable at the back and less threatening in front of goal than last term.

It is unfair to expect them to repeat last term's 102-point season, but they looked far more like the team who strolled to the title.

Tavernier was outstanding, his goal and assist completing flipping the momentum when Rangers were being frustrated by Motherwell.

It laid the platform for a more vibrant performance, and they cut loose after O'Donnell's sending off. Sakala's performance was a huge positive for Gerrard, who needed his new signing to step up and provide a more direct threat in the absence of Ryan Kent.

In the context of the title race, a thumping win also felt significant. Celtic had the chance to go top of the league, but missed a stoppage-time penalty, while Rangers were ruthless. There is a long way to go - and the slow opening 35 minutes will not be forgotten by Gerrard - but perhaps this is a turning point.

As for Motherwell, it was a day to forget. Scoring early gave them something to hold on to, but as soon as they scored they stopped getting up the pitch and were constantly hemmed in.

A change at the start of the second half probably should have been made quicker in order to give Rangers something to think about, but by the time Kevin van Veen came on, Sakala had effectively ended the game with Rangers' third goal.

O'Donnell's red card left an already creaking back line vulnerable, and they were ruthlessly exposed. It's now five defeats in six for Graham Alexander's men. They need to recapture some their efficiency in attack and hold on to the ball better.

What's next?

Motherwell are away to Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Rangers face a trip to Denmark to face Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday (17:45) followed by a home match in the league against Ross County on Sunday (15:00).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'DonnellBooked at 67mins
  • 5MugabiBooked at 76mins
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 19McGinley
  • 16SlatterySubstituted forMaguireat 82'minutes
  • 8O'Hara
  • 27Goss
  • 28RobertsSubstituted forLamieat 72'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forvan Veenat 65'minutes
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 4Lamie
  • 6Maguire
  • 7Woolery
  • 9van Veen
  • 12Fox
  • 23Grimshaw

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26BalogunSubstituted forSimpsonat 78'minutes
  • 3Bassey
  • 37Arfield
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 17AriboSubstituted forWrightat 82'minutes
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forRoofeat 72'minutes
  • 30Sakala

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 15Simpson
  • 16Patterson
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 33McLaughlin
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away30
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home2
Away12
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 6.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Kemar Roofe tries a through ball, but Scott Wright is caught offside.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Rangers 6. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Simpson following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Simpson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Sean Goss.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fashion Sakala with a cross.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Rangers 5. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Davis with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Fashion Sakala tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Barry Maguire replaces Callum Slattery.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Joe Aribo.

  16. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Jack Simpson replaces Leon Balogun.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 31st October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1283125111427
2Celtic127232671923
3Hearts125611810821
4Dundee Utd12633118321
5Hibernian114341515015
6Aberdeen124351516-115
7Motherwell124351521-615
8St Mirren123541521-614
9St Johnstone12345812-413
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
View full Scottish Premiership table

