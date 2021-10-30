Motherwell v Rangers

Motherwell are hoping Juhani Ojala can shake off a groin problem. Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) remains out.

Rangers will again be without Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) but both could return next week. Borna Barisic is out with a minor injury,

Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell: "We have had one of the best starts we have had in a long time. There is plenty of room for improvement but also lots of positives."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I believe there's a lot of fight, a lot of characters and a lot of good players in my group and I have every belief and confidence that we can move forward."

Did you know? The past two meetings of Motherwell and Rangers have ended in 1-1 draws after the home side scored first.

