Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell are hoping Juhani Ojala can shake off a groin problem. Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) remains out.

Rangers will again be without Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) but both could return next week. Borna Barisic is out with a minor injury,

Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell: "We have had one of the best starts we have had in a long time. There is plenty of room for improvement but also lots of positives."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I believe there's a lot of fight, a lot of characters and a lot of good players in my group and I have every belief and confidence that we can move forward."

Did you know? The past two meetings of Motherwell and Rangers have ended in 1-1 draws after the home side scored first.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts126601881024
2Rangers117311910924
3Celtic127232671923
4Dundee Utd12633118321
5Hibernian114341515015
6Motherwell114341415-115
7St Mirren123541521-614
8St Johnstone12345812-413
9Aberdeen123361316-312
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
View full Scottish Premiership table

