Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie discussed his standout footballing memories on Colin Murray's 'Midnight Meets' podcast

"The Netherlands 1974, Barcelona 2008, Celtic 1967, Brazil 1970, Argentina 1978, West Germany 1974."

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie is not talking about memorable tour dates, but the iconic football teams that have shaped his love for the beautiful game.

The 59-year-old, who also founded the inspirational Scottish rock group, believes following the blueprint of the legendary free-flowing sides listed above is the formula to any band's success.

"High-energy rock 'n' roll attack is like the best football team," the former Jesus and Mary Chain drummer tells Colin Murray's 'Midnight Meets' podcast. "When you go through all the great teams, it is always about attack and great teamwork.

"It is always a beautiful thing to watch. That ethos is definitely been part of my consciousness with Primal Scream. All rock 'n' roll bands should be like a great football team."

Keepy-uppies with Jairzinho

Gillespie's love for the game started well before he picked up a microphone or pair of drumsticks.

As a gallus youngster, Glasgow-born Gillespie and a crowd of mates got word that Brazil's star-studded 1970 World Cup winning squad were training in the area prior to a friendly with Scotland just two years on from their triumph in Mexico.

The drills were taking place at a rough-and-ready Lesser Hampden, where an open gate presented a proverbial open goal for the bold young team.

"I lived two streets away from Hampden so me and my pals went down," Gillespie recalls. "We took footballs with us. Lesser Hampden had a corrugated iron fence round it, quite makeshift and low rent, but they left the doors open.

"Most of the 1970 squad were there - Carlos Alberto, Jairzinho, Rivellino - but Pele wasn't. When they finished training, they had to walk about 1,000 yards back to Hampden where the dressing rooms were.

"We asked for autographs, I got them all, then I kicked my ball to Jairzinho. He did a keepy-uppy with it and kicked it back. I can actually say I played with Jairzinho - not many can say that."

Brazil legend Jairzinho - seen here being carried by fans after winning the 1970 World Cup - enjoyed a kickabout with a young Gillespie

A 'nightmare' trip to gran's

While keepy-uppies with Jairzinho represents a fond footballing memory, Gillespie's first recollection turns out to be his "worst nightmare".

The Primal Scream frontman, who is a devout Celtic fan, recalls a trip to his grandmother's as a five-year-old.

Despite Gillespie's gran living just a five-minute walk away from Celtic Park, this particular day still sends shivers down the spine over 50 years later.

"One day I went to my granny's house and got dressed in a 1960s Rangers kit," he says. "Blue shirt with the white V-neck, white shorts and black socks with the red topping.

"I asked my mother about this, she said that never happened. She can't remember it happening.

"Maybe I've just imagined it and it was my worst nightmare. I didn't know what football was at that point, it's just a memory I've got. These days you could sue for child abuse."