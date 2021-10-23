Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Players in the WSL have been linking arms prior to kick-off arms in support of the NWSL players

England and Northern Ireland players will link arms before their World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Saturday in solidarity with those who have spoken out against harassment in the sport.

The FA confirmed staff will also take part to support players from the United States' NWSL who have spoken out.

England defender Leah Williamson said: "We've discussed it as a team and we want to show our solidarity if we can."

Similar gestures of unity have also taken place in WSL and NWSL matches.

Northern Ireland midfielder Demi Vance said that they will "come together in solidarity and support".

North Carolina Courage sacked English head coach Paul Riley after sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies.

Meanwhile, former Australia striker Lisa de Vanna said she had been subjected to predatory behaviour and harassment by international team-mates when she was a teenager.