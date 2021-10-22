Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic hero Chris Sutton urges the club to take up their reported option to buy on-loan winger Jota from Benfica. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish Premiership, the English Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 are among the top divisions to rally against changes in the Champions League, which will involve 36 clubs playing in one single league, with 10 matches each, to replace the traditional group stage format from 2024. (Daily Record) external-link

Graham Alexander insists Motherwell will continue to cast the net wide for hidden talent after confirming the capture of "exciting" Bohemians midfielder Ross Tierney. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous talks about the "off the scale" abuse he received on social media following his red card at Ibrox. (Times) external-link

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart thanks Ange Postecoglou for believing in him and Celtic for putting the joy back in football. (Herald) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused Alfredo Morelos and his representative of creating the "noise" that has led to constant speculation about the striker's future. (Times) external-link

"We're not that far away from clicking," insists winger Jonny Hayes as Aberdeen look to end a run of five successive defeats in the Premiership. (Evening Express) external-link

On-loan defender Alex Cochrane targets a medal with Hearts this season after missing out on one with promoted Belgian club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Nathan Wood defends his loan move to Hibernian after Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock said the teenager and his agent had made the wrong choice. (Daily Record) external-link

Defender Alex Iacovitti insists Ross County have the strength of character required to navigate their way off the bottom of the Premiership. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hamilton Academical are set to be taken over — with two parties interested in buying out long-time owner Ronnie MacDonald. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Kieran Tierney is an injury doubt for next month's Scotland World Cup qualifiers after missing Arsenal's win over Aston Villa last night with a bruised ankle. (Scottish Sun) external-link