Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|10
|8
|2
|0
|22
|8
|14
|26
|2
|Stirling
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|10
|8
|20
|3
|Forfar
|10
|4
|5
|1
|15
|8
|7
|17
|4
|Annan Athletic
|10
|5
|0
|5
|15
|13
|2
|15
|5
|Edinburgh City
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|12
|0
|14
|6
|Stranraer
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|12
|7
|Albion
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|10
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|9
|Elgin
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|15
|-6
|9
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|19
|-10
|6