Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 25Logan
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Neill
  • 4Scully
  • 16Vigurs
  • 18Robertson
  • 24Fyvie
  • 10Masson
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 3Milne
  • 5Ross
  • 8Yule
  • 11McIntosh
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay

Queen's Park

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Muir
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 6Morrison
  • 3Robson
  • 10Brown
  • 22Thomson
  • 7Longridge
  • 48Connell
  • 9McHugh
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 12Ferrie
  • 14Moore
  • 19Fox
  • 21Gillespie
  • 27Smith
  • 28Longstaff
Referee:
Graham Grainger

