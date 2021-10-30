Cove Rangers v Queen's Park

Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1McKenzie
- 25Logan
- 6Strachan
- 2Neill
- 4Scully
- 16Vigurs
- 18Robertson
- 24Fyvie
- 10Masson
- 9Megginson
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 3Milne
- 5Ross
- 8Yule
- 11McIntosh
- 17Adeyemo
- 20Leitch
- 23Gourlay
Queen's Park
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Muir
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 6Morrison
- 3Robson
- 10Brown
- 22Thomson
- 7Longridge
- 48Connell
- 9McHugh
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 2Davidson
- 12Ferrie
- 14Moore
- 19Fox
- 21Gillespie
- 27Smith
- 28Longstaff
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger