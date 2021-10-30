Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 18Hamilton
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Low
  • 16Clark
  • 12Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 15Donnelly
  • 19Dowds
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
  • 28Craigen

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 12Breen
  • 3Edwards
  • 23Thomas
  • 18Allan
  • 16Pybus
  • 11Dow
  • 7O'Hara
  • 10Todorov

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 8Kennedy
  • 9Wighton
  • 14McCann
  • 15Wilson
  • 22Jones
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
David Dickinson

