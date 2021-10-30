Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00AyrAyr United
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 7Connolly
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 2Tumilty
  • 15Tait
  • 13Spencer
  • 12Lang
  • 11Zanatta
  • 99Poplatnik
  • 22Ross

Substitutes

  • 4Musonda
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McAdams
  • 9Adeloye
  • 6Murdoch
  • 3Reading
  • 2Houston
  • 17McAllister
  • 15Baird
  • 14Maxwell
  • 11Salkeld
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 18Chalmers

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 10O'Connor
  • 21Albinson
  • 22McKenzie
  • 24Afolabi
  • 25Ecrepont
Referee:
Greg Aitken

