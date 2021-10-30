Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 7Connolly
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 2Tumilty
- 15Tait
- 13Spencer
- 12Lang
- 11Zanatta
- 99Poplatnik
- 22Ross
Substitutes
- 4Musonda
- 17Thomson
- 18Varian
- 23Riley-Snow
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McAdams
- 9Adeloye
- 6Murdoch
- 3Reading
- 2Houston
- 17McAllister
- 15Baird
- 14Maxwell
- 11Salkeld
- 23Fjørtoft
- 18Chalmers
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 10O'Connor
- 21Albinson
- 22McKenzie
- 24Afolabi
- 25Ecrepont
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken