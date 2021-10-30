Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hamilton
  • 5McEntee
  • 47Lithgow
  • 4McLean
  • 15Russell
  • 8Blues
  • 10Lyon
  • 21Oksanen
  • 22Allan
  • 14Reilly
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 3Strapp
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Ugwu
  • 12Knowles
  • 16Hynes
  • 17McGrattan

Hamilton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Hilton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 7MacDonald
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Mullin
  • 26Redfern
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 4Stirling
  • 9Ryan
  • 21Munro
  • 22Matheson
  • 27Shiels
  • 35McGowan
  • 41Scully
Referee:
Steven Reid

