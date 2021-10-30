Wrexham 1-1 Torquay United

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate after Wrexham's early goal

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were denied victory in their first home game as Torquay United came from behind to claim a point.

The actors saw Harry Lennon score from Ben Tozer's long throw after just four minutes at a packed Racecourse Stadium.

But there was to be no Hollywood ending as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans levelled late on for Torquay,

The Dragons slip down to 13th in the table, with Torquay only two places behind them in 15th.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney have spent the week in the north Wales town after attending their first Wrexham game on Tuesday evening, a 3-2 loss at Maidenhead United.

The co-owners, whose takeover of the National League club was completed in February, visited the Racecourse for the first time on Wednesday and have since met with club staff including players and enjoyed drinks with fans at the The Turf Hotel, where the club was formed in 1864.

They received a rapturous reception ahead of kick-off and both briefly addressed the capacity Racecourse crowd from the centre circle, with McElhenney exclaiming in Welsh, "Croeso i Wrecsam, Croeso i'r Cae Ras" (Welcome to Wrexham, Welcome to the Racecourse).

Both had only just taken their places in the stand to see their side make the perfect start ,with Lennon firing home following a trademark long throw-in from captain Tozer.

James Jones' deflected shot almost played in Liam McAlinden while Jordan Ponticelli headed wide and a Jordan Davies header was gathered by keeper Shaun MacDonald during a half in which Wrexham looked comfortable.

Harry Lennon's first goal for Wrexham gave them an early lead against Torquay.

Torquay, after a quiet first half, went close early after the interval with Klaidi Lolos heading wide as Gary Johnson's side showed more purpose.

It was a game in stark contrast to the co-owners' introduction to the National League in midweek, an exhilarating, incident packed game in which Phil Parkinson's side ultimately lost and led Reynolds to describe football as a "soul-deadening", "evil" and "gorgeous" game.

They would have again experienced the range of emotions at the Racecourse too, from the ecstasy of an early goal to the nail-biting second half as Wrexham held on to their narrow lead.

And they were to lose that lead with six minutes remaining, Wales Under-21 international Lemonheigh-Evans heading Chiori Johnson's cross past Rob Lainton as a much anticipated afternoon ended on a disappointing note.

Reynolds and McElhenney said that the "big dream" would be to reach the Premier League, but even rookie football club owners will be well aware that even promotion back to the Football League this season will be a big ask.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"We had a great start and when we got those periods of pressure in good areas it's about being ruthless to get that second and third game to kill the game off.

"Everyone knows that at 1-0 you are always vulnerable. Did I feel like they were going to score? Not really, they hadn't had any attempts apart from counter attacks.

"In general I felt comfortable but we needed that second goal. It's a disappointment to draw in a game where I felt we were the better side.

"It was a terrific atmosphere and obviously we're very frustrated that we haven't sent the supporters home with three points and the owners back on the plane with three points.

"It's been great having Ryan and Rob with us this week. They've been brilliant around the place and they've shown what great passion they've got for the club."