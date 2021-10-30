National League
WrexhamWrexham1TorquayTorquay United1

Wrexham 1-1 Torquay United

By Aled WilliamsBBC Sport Wales at the Racecourse Stadium

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate after Wrexham's early goal

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were denied victory in their first home game as Torquay United came from behind to claim a point.

The actors saw Harry Lennon score from Ben Tozer's long throw after just four minutes at a packed Racecourse Stadium.

But there was to be no Hollywood ending as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans levelled late on for Torquay,

The Dragons slip down to 13th in the table, with Torquay only two places behind them in 15th.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney have spent the week in the north Wales town after attending their first Wrexham game on Tuesday evening, a 3-2 loss at Maidenhead United.

The co-owners, whose takeover of the National League club was completed in February, visited the Racecourse for the first time on Wednesday and have since met with club staff including players and enjoyed drinks with fans at the The Turf Hotel, where the club was formed in 1864.

They received a rapturous reception ahead of kick-off and both briefly addressed the capacity Racecourse crowd from the centre circle, with McElhenney exclaiming in Welsh, "Croeso i Wrecsam, Croeso i'r Cae Ras" (Welcome to Wrexham, Welcome to the Racecourse).

Both had only just taken their places in the stand to see their side make the perfect start ,with Lennon firing home following a trademark long throw-in from captain Tozer.

James Jones' deflected shot almost played in Liam McAlinden while Jordan Ponticelli headed wide and a Jordan Davies header was gathered by keeper Shaun MacDonald during a half in which Wrexham looked comfortable.

Harry Lennon celebrates after scoring for Wrexham
Harry Lennon's first goal for Wrexham gave them an early lead against Torquay.

Torquay, after a quiet first half, went close early after the interval with Klaidi Lolos heading wide as Gary Johnson's side showed more purpose.

It was a game in stark contrast to the co-owners' introduction to the National League in midweek, an exhilarating, incident packed game in which Phil Parkinson's side ultimately lost and led Reynolds to describe football as a "soul-deadening", "evil" and "gorgeous" game.

They would have again experienced the range of emotions at the Racecourse too, from the ecstasy of an early goal to the nail-biting second half as Wrexham held on to their narrow lead.

And they were to lose that lead with six minutes remaining, Wales Under-21 international Lemonheigh-Evans heading Chiori Johnson's cross past Rob Lainton as a much anticipated afternoon ended on a disappointing note.

Reynolds and McElhenney said that the "big dream" would be to reach the Premier League, but even rookie football club owners will be well aware that even promotion back to the Football League this season will be a big ask.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"We had a great start and when we got those periods of pressure in good areas it's about being ruthless to get that second and third game to kill the game off.

"Everyone knows that at 1-0 you are always vulnerable. Did I feel like they were going to score? Not really, they hadn't had any attempts apart from counter attacks.

"In general I felt comfortable but we needed that second goal. It's a disappointment to draw in a game where I felt we were the better side.

"It was a terrific atmosphere and obviously we're very frustrated that we haven't sent the supporters home with three points and the owners back on the plane with three points.

"It's been great having Ryan and Rob with us this week. They've been brilliant around the place and they've shown what great passion they've got for the club."

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1LaintonBooked at 58mins
  • 15French
  • 5Hayden
  • 30JonesSubstituted forYoungat 88'minutes
  • 6Tozer
  • 26LennonBooked at 47mins
  • 3Reckord
  • 7Davies
  • 17HosannahSubstituted forJarvisat 80'minutes
  • 11McAlinden
  • 19PonticelliSubstituted forAngusat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Brisley
  • 8Young
  • 12Jarvis
  • 20Angus
  • 21Dibble

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37MacDonald
  • 2Wynter
  • 31Lewis
  • 10Little
  • 15PerrittBooked at 53minsSubstituted forLapslieat 57'minutes
  • 14Johnson
  • 21MoxeyBooked at 90mins
  • 25Armstrong
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 19LolosSubstituted forMooreat 61'minutes
  • 30HolmanSubstituted forAddaiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Halstead
  • 4Lapslie
  • 5Omar
  • 24Addai
  • 27Moore
Referee:
Ben Speedie
Attendance:
9,813

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wrexham 1, Torquay United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, Torquay United 1.

  3. Booking

    Dean Moxey (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Luke Young replaces James Jones.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 1, Torquay United 1. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Torquay United).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Daniel Jarvis replaces Bryce Hosannah.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Dior Angus replaces Jordan Ponticelli.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Alex Addai replaces Dan Holman.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Byron Moore replaces Klaidi Lolos.

  10. Booking

    Robert Lainton (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Tom Lapslie replaces Harry Perritt.

  12. Booking

    Harry Perritt (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Harry Lennon (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Torquay United 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Torquay United 0.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 1, Torquay United 0. Harry Lennon (Wrexham).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by John B, today at 22:03

    Nice to have a chance to comment on Torquay, rather than almost constant items about Wrexham...oh, hang on

  • Comment posted by whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme, today at 21:32

    - R&R signed a 2 year deal for the documentary
    - The income from the documentary covered the 2 mill they invested in Wrexham
    - All the major sponsors have signed a 2 year deal.

    Looks like they may struggle to get promotion this season
    What if they don't get it next season? Will R&R lose interest and walk away leaving Wrexham with huge wage bills and no big money coming in anymore?

  • Comment posted by KarateDad, today at 21:25

    Just a vanity project for these two guys. Has anyone explained the offside rule to them yet? Maybe when the FA Cup rolls around they'll be hoping to play Manchester.

  • Comment posted by logs, today at 21:14

    Lots of negative comments but look at the coverage that it’s bringing to the whole of league that must be good for all the teams in the league

    • Reply posted by John B, today at 22:06

      John B replied:
      It isn't bringing coverage to the rest of the league though, its just Wrexham to the exclusion of every other team.

  • Comment posted by yugo there, today at 21:07

    Spent a fortune they should be top of the table, Parkinson is out of his depth

  • Comment posted by Hercules Grytpipe-Thynne, today at 20:47

    Wrexham will be ok once the owners realise they need to appoint some people at the "top" who have experience at this level of football.
    None of the people in charge atm have ANY experience of living or playing in North Wales.
    They should bring in the likes of Joey Jones, Brian Flynn and others who know the area and what is needed.
    This will end in tears if the right changes are not made asap.

  • Comment posted by npthompson, today at 20:22

    Hello it was 1_1 and I would not like to play Harrogate next game .13 th in the league your not getting promoted you have to be in the top 8 all season .

  • Comment posted by torko 33, today at 20:10

    Nice one torquay decent point we are slowly improving ☺☺☺☺👍👍

  • Comment posted by barca, today at 20:07

    Not good enough with all the money they have spent

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 19:28

    BBC, why all this focus on a club in lower half of National League?

    • Reply posted by Sonny Fabich, today at 21:30

      Sonny Fabich replied:
      Why not? Football is for everyone, not just the moneybags in the PL.
      I always check the NL results to see who might be likely to come up into the League. I think most real fans do too.

  • Comment posted by wayne, today at 19:04

    Thanks for all the coverage, if it was for another team I would also be a little green eyed for Halloween. Wrexham know how difficult it is to get out of this league, the owners are just finding out. I do believe that both are genuine about their ambitions for the club. On the pitch both defence and midfield still need work. Just wondering how patient they will be with the manager.

  • Comment posted by B_Hawk, today at 18:59

    It's the Wrexham way but we will be out of this tin pot league sooner rather than later. Great to see s full ground today, now let's get the kop sorted and a few more players in January, which unlike the rest of the league is the soonest we can buy

    • Reply posted by roger morgan, today at 19:11

      roger morgan replied:
      Dont count ya blessings you belong non league up the shrews

  • Comment posted by choralmeister, today at 18:51

    Whilst I recognise the envy of the other clubs, no-one said anything about Furlough FC. Let’s be honest here, if it was your club, you would be giving it large. The largest game of the day couldn’t get 2000 people attending. Most Wrexham supporters are enjoying the ride while the focus is on leaving the rest of you behind. It may not happen this year but it will happen.

    • Reply posted by HelloThere, today at 18:59

      HelloThere replied:
      So tell us about the links between your owners and Wrexham because it seems to me they may have as well just stuck a pin in a map of the UK - or perhaps that is just what they did. BUT the real issue is why the BBC give you more coverage than the rest of the league put together.

  • Comment posted by HelloThere, today at 18:42

    As a fan of another ex league team in this div I've no problem with Wrexham or the fans that have been loyal to them over many years BUT I hate how the BBC have gone overboard about them whilst ignoring the rest of the league. In addition I do worry how long their owners who don't have any real links to Wrexham will stick with them - at least the Stockport owner has very close links to Stockport.

    • Reply posted by Kerplunk, today at 20:37

      Kerplunk replied:
      The BBC are only interested because of the Hollywood factor. If they weren’t there, neither Wrexham or anyone else in the division would get any coverage. It’s not like Wrexham are hogging coverage that would’ve gone to Bromley or Wealdstone - the Beeb’s normal coverage of non-league football is that rubbish that they wouldn’t give a hoot about them.

  • Comment posted by FOREST1992, today at 18:37

    Come on Torquay! Good point away. Up the gulls <3

  • Comment posted by anotherbrickinthewall, today at 18:07

    I have followed Wrexham all my life, first game was Anderlecht in the 70's. Personally I've never been comfortable with this Hollywood vanity venture. Since the takeover Wrexham has been flooded with Ryan's gin. The Netflix doc is money making for Wrexham to bare all behind the scenes. Look at Eastleigh's recent investment £10m just to achieve Nat League. R&R £2m is diddly squat. It won't end well

  • Comment posted by eminem, today at 18:03

    BBC not sure if you noticed but Grimsby Vs Notts County was the big game in this division today?

    • Reply posted by poppy, today at 18:37

      poppy replied:
      Absolutely correct and hardly a mention and what a win for the magpies

  • Comment posted by Swanlad, today at 18:01

    Just not good enough for this league let alone a higher division. The American owners should now be aware of how difficult it is to get promotion to division 2 let alone reaching the premier league !

  • Comment posted by HUW JONES, today at 17:58

    It will take time to click as a team. More purchases in January l think

  • Comment posted by Welshman, today at 17:50

    Is Parkinson the right man for the job? Smoke and mirrors spring to mind

