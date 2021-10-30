Premier League
BurnleyBurnley3BrentfordBrentford1

Burnley 3-1 Brentford: Clarets mark Sean Dyche's ninth anniversary with superb win

Maxwel Cornet
Maxwel Cornet has scored four goals in five league games for Burnley this season

Burnley marked manager Sean Dyche's ninth anniversary in charge by claiming a commanding first Premier League victory of the season against Brentford at Turf Moor.

Victory was virtually secured before half-time, with summer signing Maxwel Cornet continuing his superb start to life in the English top-flight by giving the Clarets a deserved 3-0 lead at the break with a wonderful finish into the top corner.

Chris Wood had fired the hosts in front after just four minutes, producing a fine first-time strike after Matt Lowton's pass evaded the outstretched leg of Bees defender Ethan Pinnock.

Right-back Lowton's header from Charlie Taylor's cross then doubled the advantage before Cornet ensured Burnley's first-half superiority was fully reflected.

Brentford were much-improved after the interval. Christian Norgaard forced Nick Pope into action and Ivan Toney went close after a rare moment of confusion in the Clarets' defence.

But while Saman Ghoddos' excellent volley eventually reduced Burnley's advantage with 11 minutes remaining, Thomas Frank's side were unable to produce a sensational late rally and slumped to a third successive league defeat.

Clarets celebrate Dyche anniversary in style

Burnley had not failed to muster a win from their opening 10 games of a Premier League season since 2014-15 - and on that occasion they were ultimately relegated from the top-flight.

But on the day their manager celebrated nine years in charge at Turf Moor, Dyche's side never appeared in danger of recording an unwanted club record of 13 games without victory in the competition.

The Clarets' performances have been steadily improving - they had lost just once in their previous four in the league - and they were rewarded for an electric start against beleaguered opposition.

Brentford, unbeaten in four away league games this term, were unable to compose themselves as Burnley harried and probed from the start.

The inspired hosts registered 10 first-half shots to the Bees' two and Premier League debutant Alvaro Fernandez - in for injured goalkeeper David Raya - stood little hope of reaching Wood and Cornet's quality efforts, while Lowton expertly guided his header back across goal.

Cornet had already seen a goal disallowed after Wood was found marginally offside in the build-up, while Fernandez avoided a greater deficit with good saves to deny a Wood header and Johann Gudmundsson at close quarters.

Though more threatening after the interval, Brentford could not produce the second-half reaction necessary to salvage a result from their poor start as Toney squandered a couple of half-chances before Ghoddos' consolation.

This impressive first victory moved Dyche's men out of the bottom three and - with the addition of the talented Cornet in attack - it demonstrated they are capable of greater things than their early results suggest.

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    7.28

  2. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    7.48

  3. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    7.33

  4. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    7.31

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.12

  6. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    7.22

  7. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    7.27

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    7.29

  9. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    7.47

  10. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    8.10

  11. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    7.78

Substitutes

  1. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    6.93

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.60

  2. Squad number22Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    4.76

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    5.05

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.29

  5. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    5.16

  6. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    5.11

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    5.18

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.88

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.16

  10. Squad number9Player nameForss
    Average rating

    5.10

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.69

Substitutes

  1. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    6.29

  2. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.37

  3. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    5.57

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 18Westwood
  • 8Brownhill
  • 11McNeilBooked at 83mins
  • 20CornetSubstituted forVydraat 68'minutes
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósSubstituted forRoerslevat 77'minutes
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forGhoddosat 58'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 8JensenSubstituted forJaneltat 68'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 9Forss
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 27Janelt
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
18,181

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 3, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Brentford 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Ethan Pinnock tries a through ball, but Pontus Jansson is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  11. Booking

    Dwight McNeil (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).

  14. Post update

    Mads Roerslev (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 3, Brentford 1. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a headed pass.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Sergi Canós.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  19. Post update

    James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021