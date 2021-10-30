Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley marked manager Sean Dyche's ninth anniversary in charge by claiming a commanding first Premier League victory of the season against Brentford at Turf Moor.

Victory was virtually secured before half-time, with summer signing Maxwel Cornet continuing his superb start to life in the English top-flight by giving the Clarets a deserved 3-0 lead at the break with a wonderful finish into the top corner.

Chris Wood had fired the hosts in front after just four minutes, producing a fine first-time strike after Matt Lowton's pass evaded the outstretched leg of Bees defender Ethan Pinnock.

Right-back Lowton's header from Charlie Taylor's cross then doubled the advantage before Cornet ensured Burnley's first-half superiority was fully reflected.

Brentford were much-improved after the interval. Christian Norgaard forced Nick Pope into action and Ivan Toney went close after a rare moment of confusion in the Clarets' defence.

But while Saman Ghoddos' excellent volley eventually reduced Burnley's advantage with 11 minutes remaining, Thomas Frank's side were unable to produce a sensational late rally and slumped to a third successive league defeat.

Clarets celebrate Dyche anniversary in style

Burnley had not failed to muster a win from their opening 10 games of a Premier League season since 2014-15 - and on that occasion they were ultimately relegated from the top-flight.

But on the day their manager celebrated nine years in charge at Turf Moor, Dyche's side never appeared in danger of recording an unwanted club record of 13 games without victory in the competition.

The Clarets' performances have been steadily improving - they had lost just once in their previous four in the league - and they were rewarded for an electric start against beleaguered opposition.

Brentford, unbeaten in four away league games this term, were unable to compose themselves as Burnley harried and probed from the start.

The inspired hosts registered 10 first-half shots to the Bees' two and Premier League debutant Alvaro Fernandez - in for injured goalkeeper David Raya - stood little hope of reaching Wood and Cornet's quality efforts, while Lowton expertly guided his header back across goal.

Cornet had already seen a goal disallowed after Wood was found marginally offside in the build-up, while Fernandez avoided a greater deficit with good saves to deny a Wood header and Johann Gudmundsson at close quarters.

Though more threatening after the interval, Brentford could not produce the second-half reaction necessary to salvage a result from their poor start as Toney squandered a couple of half-chances before Ghoddos' consolation.

This impressive first victory moved Dyche's men out of the bottom three and - with the addition of the talented Cornet in attack - it demonstrated they are capable of greater things than their early results suggest.

