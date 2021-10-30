Match ends, Burnley 3, Brentford 1.
Burnley marked manager Sean Dyche's ninth anniversary in charge by claiming a commanding first Premier League victory of the season against Brentford at Turf Moor.
Victory was virtually secured before half-time, with summer signing Maxwel Cornet continuing his superb start to life in the English top-flight by giving the Clarets a deserved 3-0 lead at the break with a wonderful finish into the top corner.
Chris Wood had fired the hosts in front after just four minutes, producing a fine first-time strike after Matt Lowton's pass evaded the outstretched leg of Bees defender Ethan Pinnock.
Right-back Lowton's header from Charlie Taylor's cross then doubled the advantage before Cornet ensured Burnley's first-half superiority was fully reflected.
Brentford were much-improved after the interval. Christian Norgaard forced Nick Pope into action and Ivan Toney went close after a rare moment of confusion in the Clarets' defence.
But while Saman Ghoddos' excellent volley eventually reduced Burnley's advantage with 11 minutes remaining, Thomas Frank's side were unable to produce a sensational late rally and slumped to a third successive league defeat.
Clarets celebrate Dyche anniversary in style
Burnley had not failed to muster a win from their opening 10 games of a Premier League season since 2014-15 - and on that occasion they were ultimately relegated from the top-flight.
But on the day their manager celebrated nine years in charge at Turf Moor, Dyche's side never appeared in danger of recording an unwanted club record of 13 games without victory in the competition.
The Clarets' performances have been steadily improving - they had lost just once in their previous four in the league - and they were rewarded for an electric start against beleaguered opposition.
Brentford, unbeaten in four away league games this term, were unable to compose themselves as Burnley harried and probed from the start.
The inspired hosts registered 10 first-half shots to the Bees' two and Premier League debutant Alvaro Fernandez - in for injured goalkeeper David Raya - stood little hope of reaching Wood and Cornet's quality efforts, while Lowton expertly guided his header back across goal.
Cornet had already seen a goal disallowed after Wood was found marginally offside in the build-up, while Fernandez avoided a greater deficit with good saves to deny a Wood header and Johann Gudmundsson at close quarters.
Though more threatening after the interval, Brentford could not produce the second-half reaction necessary to salvage a result from their poor start as Toney squandered a couple of half-chances before Ghoddos' consolation.
This impressive first victory moved Dyche's men out of the bottom three and - with the addition of the talented Cornet in attack - it demonstrated they are capable of greater things than their early results suggest.
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number7Player nameGudmundssonAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number9Player nameWoodAverage rating
7.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
6.93
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number22Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number9Player nameForssAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.69
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
5.57
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 2Lowton
- 5Tarkowski
- 6Mee
- 3Taylor
- 7Gudmundsson
- 18Westwood
- 8Brownhill
- 11McNeilBooked at 83mins
- 20CornetSubstituted forVydraat 68'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 17Lennon
- 19Rodriguez
- 22Collins
- 23Pieters
- 26Bardsley
- 27Vydra
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 22M Jorgensen
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósSubstituted forRoerslevat 77'minutes
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forGhoddosat 58'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 6Nørgaard
- 8JensenSubstituted forJaneltat 68'minutes
- 3Henry
- 9Forss
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 4Goode
- 14Ghoddos
- 19Mbeumo
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 27Janelt
- 28Bidstrup
- 30Roerslev
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 18,181
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Brentford 1.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Ethan Pinnock tries a through ball, but Pontus Jansson is caught offside.
Post update
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Booking
Dwight McNeil (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).
Post update
Mads Roerslev (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley).
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 3, Brentford 1. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Sergi Canós.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
