Burnley v Brentford

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya injured his knee against Leicester and is expected to be out for up to five months

TEAM NEWS

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns in the wake of their midweek defeat by Tottenham in the League Cup.

Manager Sean Dyche made seven changes for that tie, with defender Ben Mee returning after his recovery from coronavirus.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is facing up to five months on the sidelines following a knee injury sustained against Leicester.

Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbuemo will have minor injuries assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford have lost two on the spin in the league now but they are not going to change the way they play - they will keep creating chances.

Despite that, I am going for Burnley to get their first league win of the season - mostly on the basis that eventually they have got to win a game, but also because Ben Mee will be back in their defence.

I think Clarets boss Sean Dyche will expect to beat Brentford at home too, so they will be on the front foot and get right into the Bees.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides.

Burnley have won their past four games against Brentford in all competitions.

The Bees have won just one of their last 12 away matches against Burnley, a 2-1 victory in December 1996 (D5, L6).

Burnley

Burnley could set an unwanted club record on Saturday of 13 Premier League games without a win.

The Clarets can fail to win any of their opening 10 fixtures for a fourth time in the top flight - they have finished in the bottom two on the three previous occasions.

Sean Dyche's side have opened the scoring in five Premier League games this season but have failed to win any of them (D3, L2).

They are without a win in their past six home league encounters against newly-promoted teams (D4, L2).

Their current run of 14 home league matches without a win is a club record (D7, L7).

Maxwel Cornet has scored three goals in his four Premier League appearances, having scored just twice in 36 league games for Lyon last season.

Brentford

Brentford are vying to become the first promoted side to go unbeaten in their first five Premier League away games since Hull City in 2008.

The Bees could also win three consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time in their history.

They are unbeaten in 10 away league fixtures in total since a 1-0 defeat at Norwich in March (W6, D4).

Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo have scored two Premier League goals each this season, with all four coming away from home.

