Che Adams has scored in his past two games having gone 14 matches without a goal in all competitions

Che Adam's superb strike was the difference as Southampton held on against Watford at Vicarage Road for their first away league win of the season.

Scotland forward Adams latched on to an Adam Armstrong pass before turning on the edge of the box and curling the ball into the top corner in the 20th minute.

Watford came close to an equaliser midway through the first half when Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters cleared Ismaila Sarr's effort off the line.

And in the closing stages Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy saved brilliantly, diving to his right to keep out Ashley Fletcher.

But the Saints ran out winners, recording just their second Premier League victory of the season and moving above their hosts in the table.

Saints punish sloppy Hornets

Watford were booed at full-time, albeit by a minority of supporters, in what was just Claudio Ranieri's third game in charge.

The hosts have now failed to win any of their past four home league games, and equalled their top-flight record of 20 consecutive matches without a clean sheet.

Southampton had won just one of their past 17 away league games coming into this fixture, but they started on the front foot with Watford's Craig Catchart almost diverting a Nathan Redmond cross into his own net inside the first minute.

Adams, who had gone 14 matches in all competitions without a goal before he scored against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, deservedly put the Saints ahead.

And he nearly doubled the lead before the restart, seeing his header bounce over the bar from close range, while Armstrong also went close, poking an effort narrowly wide straight after the break.

