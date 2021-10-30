Match ends, Watford 0, Southampton 1.
Che Adam's superb strike was the difference as Southampton held on against Watford at Vicarage Road for their first away league win of the season.
Scotland forward Adams latched on to an Adam Armstrong pass before turning on the edge of the box and curling the ball into the top corner in the 20th minute.
Watford came close to an equaliser midway through the first half when Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters cleared Ismaila Sarr's effort off the line.
And in the closing stages Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy saved brilliantly, diving to his right to keep out Ashley Fletcher.
But the Saints ran out winners, recording just their second Premier League victory of the season and moving above their hosts in the table.
Saints punish sloppy Hornets
Watford were booed at full-time, albeit by a minority of supporters, in what was just Claudio Ranieri's third game in charge.
The hosts have now failed to win any of their past four home league games, and equalled their top-flight record of 20 consecutive matches without a clean sheet.
Southampton had won just one of their past 17 away league games coming into this fixture, but they started on the front foot with Watford's Craig Catchart almost diverting a Nathan Redmond cross into his own net inside the first minute.
Adams, who had gone 14 matches in all competitions without a goal before he scored against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, deservedly put the Saints ahead.
And he nearly doubled the lead before the restart, seeing his header bounce over the bar from close range, while Armstrong also went close, poking an effort narrowly wide straight after the break.
More to follow.
Watford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number2Player nameNgakiaAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number5Player nameTroost-EkongAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number11Player nameMasinaAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number33Player nameKuckaAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
5.40
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number12Player nameSemaAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number17Player nameFletcherAverage rating
5.33
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
8.29
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
7.71
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Foster
- 2NgakiaSubstituted forFletcherat 82'minutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 15Cathcart
- 11Masina
- 23Sarr
- 19Sissoko
- 33KuckaBooked at 76mins
- 29Hernández SuárezSubstituted forSemaat 45'minutes
- 10João PedroBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCleverleyat 45'minutes
- 7King
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 6Louza
- 8Cleverley
- 12Sema
- 13Nkoulou
- 16Gosling
- 17Fletcher
- 18Tufan
- 26Bachmann
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 21Livramento
- 35Bednarek
- 22SalisuBooked at 55mins
- 2Walker-Peters
- 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forS Armstrongat 70'minutes
- 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDialloat 80'minutes
- 6RomeuSubstituted forSilveira Neves Vojnovicat 90'minutes
- 11Redmond
- 9A Armstrong
- 10Adams
Substitutes
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 7Long
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 23Tella
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 20,869
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Southampton 1.
Post update
Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joshua King (Watford).
Post update
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).
Post update
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Masina (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua King.
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).
Post update
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ashley Fletcher replaces Jeremy Ngakia.
