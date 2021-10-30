Premier League
WatfordWatford0SouthamptonSouthampton1

Watford 0-1 Southampton: Che Adams stunner sinks sorry Hornets

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments18

Che Adams
Che Adams has scored in his past two games having gone 14 matches without a goal in all competitions

Che Adam's superb strike was the difference as Southampton held on against Watford at Vicarage Road for their first away league win of the season.

Scotland forward Adams latched on to an Adam Armstrong pass before turning on the edge of the box and curling the ball into the top corner in the 20th minute.

Watford came close to an equaliser midway through the first half when Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters cleared Ismaila Sarr's effort off the line.

And in the closing stages Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy saved brilliantly, diving to his right to keep out Ashley Fletcher.

But the Saints ran out winners, recording just their second Premier League victory of the season and moving above their hosts in the table.

Saints punish sloppy Hornets

Watford were booed at full-time, albeit by a minority of supporters, in what was just Claudio Ranieri's third game in charge.

The hosts have now failed to win any of their past four home league games, and equalled their top-flight record of 20 consecutive matches without a clean sheet.

Southampton had won just one of their past 17 away league games coming into this fixture, but they started on the front foot with Watford's Craig Catchart almost diverting a Nathan Redmond cross into his own net inside the first minute.

Adams, who had gone 14 matches in all competitions without a goal before he scored against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, deservedly put the Saints ahead.

And he nearly doubled the lead before the restart, seeing his header bounce over the bar from close range, while Armstrong also went close, poking an effort narrowly wide straight after the break.

More to follow.

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    7.23

  2. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    5.26

  3. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    5.03

  4. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    5.06

  5. Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    4.92

  6. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.60

  7. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.07

  8. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    4.93

  9. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    4.88

  10. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.09

  11. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.40

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    5.53

  2. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    5.52

  3. Squad number17Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    5.33

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    8.38

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    7.60

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    7.97

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    7.98

  6. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.52

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    7.70

  9. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    6.90

  10. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.77

  11. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    8.29

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    7.78

  2. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.90

  3. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    7.71

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Foster
  • 2NgakiaSubstituted forFletcherat 82'minutes
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 15Cathcart
  • 11Masina
  • 23Sarr
  • 19Sissoko
  • 33KuckaBooked at 76mins
  • 29Hernández SuárezSubstituted forSemaat 45'minutes
  • 10João PedroBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCleverleyat 45'minutes
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 3Rose
  • 6Louza
  • 8Cleverley
  • 12Sema
  • 13Nkoulou
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 26Bachmann

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22SalisuBooked at 55mins
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forS Armstrongat 70'minutes
  • 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDialloat 80'minutes
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forSilveira Neves Vojnovicat 90'minutes
  • 11Redmond
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 7Long
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
20,869

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 0, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 0, Southampton 1.

  3. Post update

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

  9. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Oriol Romeu.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Masina (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua King.

  16. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  18. Post update

    Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Ashley Fletcher replaces Jeremy Ngakia.

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:15

    How much longer will the board give Ranieri?

    How long has it been? 3 games is long enough. Ranieri OUT!

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 17:08

    7 points from last 9 - Saints needed those. We’ve definitely got the strongest squad since Ralph been at club- onward and hopefully upward #COYS

  • Comment posted by Rocket 1, today at 17:07

    Played well Saints, good goal by Adams but he is lacking in so many areas.
    Shane Long would have played well against a lack luster defense, Livramento played absolutely brilliant, I doff my hat to you...

  • Comment posted by 7th Junction, today at 17:07

    Armstrong seems to need at least 12 attempts of his own to get score. Surely he’s going to get lucky soon and start on a run of scoring. Saints make hard work of that game but made up they saw it out

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 17:07

    Might be a springboard for Saints. Their performances have been better than their points tally.

  • Comment posted by Liphook Saint, today at 17:05

    Great win for saints - they need minimum 10 points out of these 5 less difficult games and have 6 from 3 games so far. Still think Ralph is too loyal to Remond whose end product ( assistbor goals) is lacking

    • Reply posted by sillybilly, today at 17:08

      sillybilly replied:
      7 from those three

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 17:02

    Really pleased with the win but frustrating to hear how many chances Adam Armstrong missed.
    Is he premiership quality or does he need more time to settle?

    • Reply posted by wemarchon, today at 17:07

      wemarchon replied:
      He will be just fine. Che and others needed time to adjust when stepped up. Adam has it in him. You can see it. I really like him. He just needs to believe and he will explode on the prem. You watch

  • Comment posted by steggsy, today at 17:02

    What a relief. A 6 pointer.

  • Comment posted by KylehLFC, today at 17:01

    Dilly Dong today then !!!
    🤣😂🤣😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 16:59

    Well done Saints Great WIN

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 16:58

    Do not shout to loud but we are 6 points from Champions League spot.
    great performance Saints. COYR.