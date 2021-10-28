Watford v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis must serve a suspension on Saturday for accumulating five yellow cards this season.
Danny Rose has recovered from a minor calf injury but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia could miss out with a hip problem.
Southampton forward Armando Broja has been ruled out with an ankle injury, joining Jack Stephens on the sidelines.
James Ward-Prowse is available after completing a three-match ban.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Watford's big win at Goodison Park arguably had more to do with Everton's late collapse than being a sign of how good the Hornets are but it was still a great result for them.
It's very hard to know what to expect from Ranieri's side next - good or bad - so I am going for somewhere in between. Southampton are draw specialists after all.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Watford's solitary victory in the past 14 competitive meetings was by 2-0 in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium four years ago.
- Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven away league matches against Watford (W3, D4).
- Saints can win three successive league games against Watford for the first time.
Watford
- Watford have failed to win any of their past three home league games, conceding eight goals and scoring just once.
- The Hornets can equal the club top-flight record of 20 consecutive matches without a clean sheet, set from September 1999 to March 2000.
- They failed to score in all five Premier League defeats so far this season.
- Claudio Ranieri is vying to earn consecutive Premier League wins as a manager for the first time since Leicester City's title-winning campaign in 2015-16.
- The only competitive managerial meeting between Ranieri and Ralph Hasenhuttl was Fulham's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton in February 2019. Ranieri was sacked by the Cottagers the following day.
Southampton
- Southampton have won just one of their past 17 away league games. That came at Sheffield United in March (D4, L12).
- Saints have lost an unrivalled 18 Premier League matches in 2021. They last fared worse in a calendar year in 1998, with 19 defeats.
- They failed to score in all three away league fixtures versus promoted opposition last season.
- Valentino Livramento could become just the third 18-year-old to start the first 10 matches of a Premier League season, emulating Micah Richards and Phil Jones.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl has faced a different opposition manager in all four of his league games against Watford: Javier Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson and now Claudio Ranieri.
