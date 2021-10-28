Watford v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emmanuel Dennis of Watford is the first Premier League player this season to be suspended for receiving five bookings

TEAM NEWS

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis must serve a suspension on Saturday for accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Danny Rose has recovered from a minor calf injury but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia could miss out with a hip problem.

Southampton forward Armando Broja has been ruled out with an ankle injury, joining Jack Stephens on the sidelines.

James Ward-Prowse is available after completing a three-match ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's big win at Goodison Park arguably had more to do with Everton's late collapse than being a sign of how good the Hornets are but it was still a great result for them.

It's very hard to know what to expect from Ranieri's side next - good or bad - so I am going for somewhere in between. Southampton are draw specialists after all.

Prediction: 1-1

Hasenhuttl's first game as Southampton manager was in December 2018

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's solitary victory in the past 14 competitive meetings was by 2-0 in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium four years ago.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven away league matches against Watford (W3, D4).

Saints can win three successive league games against Watford for the first time.

Watford

Watford have failed to win any of their past three home league games, conceding eight goals and scoring just once.

The Hornets can equal the club top-flight record of 20 consecutive matches without a clean sheet, set from September 1999 to March 2000.

They failed to score in all five Premier League defeats so far this season.

Claudio Ranieri is vying to earn consecutive Premier League wins as a manager for the first time since Leicester City's title-winning campaign in 2015-16.

The only competitive managerial meeting between Ranieri and Ralph Hasenhuttl was Fulham's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton in February 2019. Ranieri was sacked by the Cottagers the following day.

Southampton

Southampton have won just one of their past 17 away league games. That came at Sheffield United in March (D4, L12).

Saints have lost an unrivalled 18 Premier League matches in 2021. They last fared worse in a calendar year in 1998, with 19 defeats.

They failed to score in all three away league fixtures versus promoted opposition last season.

Valentino Livramento could become just the third 18-year-old to start the first 10 matches of a Premier League season, emulating Micah Richards and Phil Jones.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has faced a different opposition manager in all four of his league games against Watford: Javier Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson and now Claudio Ranieri.

