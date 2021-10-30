Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool2BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Reds held after stirring Brighton fightback

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alisson is beaten from 25 yards by Brighton's Enock Mwepu
Enock Mwepu is the second Zambian player to score a Premier League goal, after Patson Daka in Leicester's 4-2 home win against Manchester United on 16 October 2021

Brighton came from two goals down to secure a deserved point and deny Liverpool victory in an incident-packed game at Anfield.

Captain Jordan Henderson fired the Reds ahead from 18 yards moments after Alisson had denied Solly March at the other end following Leandro Trossard's defence-splitting pass.

Yves Bissouma, making his first start since 19 September after recovering from a knee injury, then had an effort tipped on to the post before Sadio Mane headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead after a cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on for the injured Naby Keita.

Brighton's comeback started through Enock Mwepu's first Premier League goal, a stunning attempt from 25 yards which deceived Alisson.

Graham Potter's side were impressive and they equalised when Trossard slotted home after an assist by former Liverpool player Adam Lallana.

In an entertaining game, Mane and Mohamed Salah both found the back of the net either side of half-time, but both attempts were ruled out for handball and offside respectively.

In a tense finale, Brighton thought they had won it when Trossard scored in front of The Kop, but it was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool's defence comes under scrutiny

Jurgen Klopp's side head into November with their unbeaten record intact, but the Liverpool boss will be unhappy with how his side threw away a healthy lead - and were left hanging on for a point.

For long periods on Saturday the Reds sat top of the table as Chelsea, who had started the day at the summit, were held by Newcastle before scoring three quick goals to move three points clear of Liverpool.

While the Reds were once again impressive going forward, they were vulnerable at the back from start to finish as Brighton got in behind the defence on numerous occasions.

The loss of Keita, who suffered heavy bruising in the 5-0 hammering of Manchester United last weekend, to another injury will be a concern for Klopp with a busy November to begin against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

As for Brighton, they continue to impress under Graham Potter.

Having won at an empty Anfield last season, they relished the full house surroundings, carving out nine attempts of which six were on target.

They are moving in the right direction and now have 16 points from 10 games - six more than after the same number of games last season.

Potter, meanwhile, will be confident his side can return to winning ways with matches against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds on the horizon.

There were touching scenes at the end as Lallana, who spent six years with the Reds, finally got to say goodbye to Liverpool fans - 15 months after joining Brighton.

The England midfielder walked up to The Kop at full-time to applaud supporters who in turn chanted his name.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 90mins
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 20'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMinaminoat 87'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 11Salah
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forJotaat 78'minutes
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 12Gomez
  • 13Adrián
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 32Matip
  • 80Morton

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 24DuffyBooked at 90mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 12Mwepu
  • 8BissoumaSubstituted forMac Allisterat 60'minutes
  • 20March
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forGroßat 77'minutes
  • 15ModerSubstituted forLampteyat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Trossard

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 9Maupay
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 13Groß
  • 23Steele
  • 27Locadia
  • 28Roberts
  • 60Sarmiento
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Booking

    Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Booking

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Booking

    Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).

  19. Post update

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:56

    You can't won 0 - 5 everytime there will be days like this. Credit to Brighton for a fine comeback.

    • Reply posted by Faye 1968, today at 17:07

      Faye 1968 replied:
      100% Brighton are a top notch team ! Second half they dominated

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:55

    Brighton deserved it. They were brilliant. We were poor. Players looked knackered. 2 big points dropped. Takes the shine off the man u thrashing for me.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:59

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Hey it could have been worse, we could have been Man City today.

  • Comment posted by shotseagull, today at 16:58

    great result liverpool were lucky at the end

    • Reply posted by BishBashBosh, today at 17:00

      BishBashBosh replied:
      Whereas you lot have just been lucky all season...let's see where you are in May

  • Comment posted by SteveTheCat, today at 16:58

    Wow, what a great performance from Brighton. Potter magic. Going for a pint now.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:01

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Brighton sure are to surprise team this season, hope they get a European place for all their efforts.