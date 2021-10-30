Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Enock Mwepu is the second Zambian player to score a Premier League goal, after Patson Daka in Leicester's 4-2 home win against Manchester United on 16 October 2021

Brighton came from two goals down to secure a deserved point and deny Liverpool victory in an incident-packed game at Anfield.

Captain Jordan Henderson fired the Reds ahead from 18 yards moments after Alisson had denied Solly March at the other end following Leandro Trossard's defence-splitting pass.

Yves Bissouma, making his first start since 19 September after recovering from a knee injury, then had an effort tipped on to the post before Sadio Mane headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead after a cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on for the injured Naby Keita.

Brighton's comeback started through Enock Mwepu's first Premier League goal, a stunning attempt from 25 yards which deceived Alisson.

Graham Potter's side were impressive and they equalised when Trossard slotted home after an assist by former Liverpool player Adam Lallana.

In an entertaining game, Mane and Mohamed Salah both found the back of the net either side of half-time, but both attempts were ruled out for handball and offside respectively.

In a tense finale, Brighton thought they had won it when Trossard scored in front of The Kop, but it was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool's defence comes under scrutiny

Jurgen Klopp's side head into November with their unbeaten record intact, but the Liverpool boss will be unhappy with how his side threw away a healthy lead - and were left hanging on for a point.

For long periods on Saturday the Reds sat top of the table as Chelsea, who had started the day at the summit, were held by Newcastle before scoring three quick goals to move three points clear of Liverpool.

While the Reds were once again impressive going forward, they were vulnerable at the back from start to finish as Brighton got in behind the defence on numerous occasions.

The loss of Keita, who suffered heavy bruising in the 5-0 hammering of Manchester United last weekend, to another injury will be a concern for Klopp with a busy November to begin against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

As for Brighton, they continue to impress under Graham Potter.

Having won at an empty Anfield last season, they relished the full house surroundings, carving out nine attempts of which six were on target.

They are moving in the right direction and now have 16 points from 10 games - six more than after the same number of games last season.

Potter, meanwhile, will be confident his side can return to winning ways with matches against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds on the horizon.

There were touching scenes at the end as Lallana, who spent six years with the Reds, finally got to say goodbye to Liverpool fans - 15 months after joining Brighton.

The England midfielder walked up to The Kop at full-time to applaud supporters who in turn chanted his name.

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 8 Keïta 14 Henderson 17 Jones 11 Salah 9 Firmino 10 Mané 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson Booked at 90mins

8 Keïta Substituted for Oxlade-Chamberlain at 20' minutes

14 Henderson

17 Jones Substituted for Minamino at 87' minutes Booked at 88mins

11 Salah

9 Firmino Substituted for Jota at 78' minutes

10 Mané Substitutes 12 Gomez

13 Adrián

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Minamino

20 Jota

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

32 Matip

80 Morton Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 24 Duffy 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 12 Mwepu 8 Bissouma 20 March 14 Lallana 15 Moder 11 Trossard 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman

24 Duffy Booked at 90mins

5 Dunk

3 Cucurella

12 Mwepu

8 Bissouma Substituted for Mac Allister at 60' minutes

20 March

14 Lallana Substituted for Groß at 77' minutes

15 Moder Substituted for Lamptey at 66' minutes Booked at 90mins

11 Trossard Substitutes 2 Lamptey

4 Webster

9 Maupay

10 Mac Allister

13 Groß

23 Steele

27 Locadia

28 Roberts

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Post update Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool). Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool). Post update Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). Post update Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Booking Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Booking Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card. Post update Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion). Booking Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool). Post update Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.