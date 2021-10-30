Match ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Brighton came from two goals down to secure a deserved point and deny Liverpool victory in an incident-packed game at Anfield.
Captain Jordan Henderson fired the Reds ahead from 18 yards moments after Alisson had denied Solly March at the other end following Leandro Trossard's defence-splitting pass.
Yves Bissouma, making his first start since 19 September after recovering from a knee injury, then had an effort tipped on to the post before Sadio Mane headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead after a cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on for the injured Naby Keita.
Brighton's comeback started through Enock Mwepu's first Premier League goal, a stunning attempt from 25 yards which deceived Alisson.
Graham Potter's side were impressive and they equalised when Trossard slotted home after an assist by former Liverpool player Adam Lallana.
In an entertaining game, Mane and Mohamed Salah both found the back of the net either side of half-time, but both attempts were ruled out for handball and offside respectively.
In a tense finale, Brighton thought they had won it when Trossard scored in front of The Kop, but it was ruled out for offside.
Liverpool's defence comes under scrutiny
Jurgen Klopp's side head into November with their unbeaten record intact, but the Liverpool boss will be unhappy with how his side threw away a healthy lead - and were left hanging on for a point.
For long periods on Saturday the Reds sat top of the table as Chelsea, who had started the day at the summit, were held by Newcastle before scoring three quick goals to move three points clear of Liverpool.
While the Reds were once again impressive going forward, they were vulnerable at the back from start to finish as Brighton got in behind the defence on numerous occasions.
The loss of Keita, who suffered heavy bruising in the 5-0 hammering of Manchester United last weekend, to another injury will be a concern for Klopp with a busy November to begin against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
As for Brighton, they continue to impress under Graham Potter.
Having won at an empty Anfield last season, they relished the full house surroundings, carving out nine attempts of which six were on target.
They are moving in the right direction and now have 16 points from 10 games - six more than after the same number of games last season.
Potter, meanwhile, will be confident his side can return to winning ways with matches against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds on the horizon.
There were touching scenes at the end as Lallana, who spent six years with the Reds, finally got to say goodbye to Liverpool fans - 15 months after joining Brighton.
The England midfielder walked up to The Kop at full-time to applaud supporters who in turn chanted his name.
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
7.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number18Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
5.18
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.81
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.47
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonBooked at 90mins
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 20'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 17JonesSubstituted forMinaminoat 87'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 11Salah
- 9FirminoSubstituted forJotaat 78'minutes
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 12Gomez
- 13Adrián
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 20Jota
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Origi
- 32Matip
- 80Morton
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 24DuffyBooked at 90mins
- 5Dunk
- 3Cucurella
- 12Mwepu
- 8BissoumaSubstituted forMac Allisterat 60'minutes
- 20March
- 14LallanaSubstituted forGroßat 77'minutes
- 15ModerSubstituted forLampteyat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Trossard
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 4Webster
- 9Maupay
- 10Mac Allister
- 13Groß
- 23Steele
- 27Locadia
- 28Roberts
- 60Sarmiento
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
Post update
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Booking
Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
Post update
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
