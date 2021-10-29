Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Milner injured his thigh against Manchester United and will face a spell on the sidelines

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita is available but fellow midfielders Fabinho and Thiago remain out.

James Milner will also definitely miss out with a thigh injury sustained against Manchester United.

Brighton will be without defender Dan Burn, who injured his knee in the midweek EFL Cup defeat by Leicester.

Yves Bissouma returned as a substitute during that tie after more than a month out with a knee problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have really impressed me so far and even when they were 3-0 down against Manchester City last weekend they kept going and caused City some problems.

Playing against City and Liverpool is different gravy to the teams the Seagulls have beaten this season though, so I am going for them to get the same result - a defeat.

It is now 14 games unbeaten for Liverpool in all competitions this season, and they have won 11 of them.

I am fortunate enough to know from my own playing days how their players must be feeling at the moment - whoever they play, they must think they will win because everyone is flying.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's 1-0 win in last season's corresponding fixture was their first Premier League victory over Liverpool.

Having won their first six Premier League meetings against Brighton, Liverpool earned just one point against them last season.

Liverpool

Liverpool could go 24 matches unbeaten in all competitions for the first time since 1989.

The Reds can also make it 20 Premier League games without defeat since a 1-0 home defeat against Fulham in March (W14, D5).

Liverpool's tally of 27 goals in nine league fixtures so far this season is their best at this stage of a top-flight campaign since scoring 28 in 1987-88.

Mohamed Salah is only the third player to score 10 Premier League goals after nine games, following Les Ferdinand in 1995-96 and Dominic Calvert-Lewin last season.

The Egyptian has five goals and four assists from his eight previous Premier League appearances against Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp is one short of 200 victories in charge of Liverpool in all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have gone four Premier League matches without a win.

However, the Seagulls remain unbeaten in their four away league games this season - it's their longest run from the start of a top-flight season (W2, D2).

The 18 goals scored in Brighton's Premier League fixtures this season is a joint-low with Wolves.

All three of Alexis Mac Allister's Premier League goals have come as a substitute.

Shane Duffy could make his 100th Premier League appearance for Albion.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brighton XI Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team