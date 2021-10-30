Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0Man UtdManchester United3

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists to ease pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments648

Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo's opener was his first Premier League goal in almost six weeks, since United's 2-1 win at West Ham

Manchester United bounced back from humiliation at home to Liverpool to lift the pressure on besieged manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and turn the heat on his Tottenham counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo with a fully deserved victory

Cristiano Ronaldo was the inspiration behind an excellent United display which provided the perfect response to last week's 5-0 thrashing at Old Trafford that raised questions over Solskjaer's future.

The Norwegian manager is not out of the woods yet but Ronaldo made life much more comfortable for his boss with a sublime far-post volley from Bruno Fernandes' cross six minutes before the break followed by a slide-rule pass to set up Edinson Cavani for a second after 64 minutes.

In contrast, Spurs were mediocre with Harry Kane barely in the game and unrest among their fans, who turned on manager Nuno when he replaced Lucas Moura with Steven Bergwijn in the second half.

Marcus Rashford wrapped things up with a cool finish four minutes from time as Spurs fans erupted in fury against Nuno and their chairman, with chants of "We want Levy out" echoing around the vast stadium.

Ronaldo to the rescue

Ronaldo demonstrated his world-class talent just when Solskjaer and United needed it most in a game they simply could not afford to lose.

Aided by the tireless and outstanding Cavani, the Portuguese striker added the flourishes to a United performance that was a huge improvement on that catastrophe against Liverpool, although that was not difficult and Spurs were very poor opponents.

Ronaldo was a constant threat with his movement, also seeing a thunderous strike ruled out for offside as United dominated.

He showed glorious technique for his goal then demonstrated the perfect link-up with Cavani to send the Uruguayan in for a typically composed to finish which effectively ended the contest.

Solskjaer was able to restore Raphael Varane to his defence alongside captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in a back three that dealt comfortably with the flimsy attacking efforts of out-of-sorts Spurs.

And while this must be placed in the context that Spurs are simply not in the same class as Liverpool, it was still a very satisfying 90 minutes for Solskjaer after what has been a harrowing week in the aftermath of that destruction by Liverpool in front of their own fans.

It can only be the start, however, with United playing Atalanta in Italy in the Champions League this week before a derby meeting with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

There is a long way back for United and Solskjaer from that Liverpool loss but where there is Ronaldo there is hope.

This was a highly efficient all-round performance and a win that was thoroughly merited.

Edinson Cavani scored his first goal of the season - on just his second Premier League start of the campaign for Manchester United
Edinson Cavani scored his first goal of the season - on just his second Premier League start of the campaign

Spurs supporters in mutinous mood

Spurs manager Nuno has been struggling to win over supporters but the atmosphere inside this vast arena turned mutinous as they slipped tamely to defeat here.

They were already in a grim mood before Nuno made the highly-contentious decision to replace Moura with Bergwijn nine minutes after the break. The stadium was engulfed in loud boos and chants of "you don't know what you're doing" aimed at Nuno.

And when Rashford raced through more non-existent defending late on to add insult to injury, Levy was in the firing line as thousands of Spurs fans got up and left.

Tottenham failed to have a shot on target with even Kane feeling the frustration of the home fans when a cross went astray.

Nuno's status, way down the wanted list of managers when Spurs moved to replace sacked Jose Mourinho, always meant he needed a fast start but his sterile style of football and the manner in which they barely laid a glove on United sparked an angry reaction.

United's confidence would have been fragile after the way they were dismantled by Liverpool but Spurs were so cautious, sitting back and playing a waiting game that allowed Solskjaer's side to grow into the game and take control.

Nuno cut a lonely figure as he felt that anger from Spurs fans, looking almost as lost as Solskjaer did at Old Trafford last Sunday as Liverpool ran riot.

And Kane is the struggling symbol of Spurs' current plight, scuffling around the margins and a target for the same fans who once took pride in calling him "one of our own".

Kane has looked a different, reduced player since a proposed move to Manchester City fell through in the summer although it should also be added that the service into England's captain was negligible. It was Son Heung-min who carried most of the energy and threat on a thoroughly miserable night for Spurs.

Nuno now needs victories quickly, with a home game against Vitesse - who beat Spurs nine days ago in Arnhem - in the Europa Conference League before a visit to Everton presenting a hazardous fixture list.

Nuno Espirito Santo's decision to withdraw Lucas Moura did not go down well with the Tottenham fans
Nuno Espirito Santo's decision to withdraw Lucas Moura did not go down well with the Tottenham fans

Player of the match

CavaniEdinson Cavani

with an average of 7.95

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    4.82

  2. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    4.65

  3. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    4.42

  4. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    4.25

  5. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.25

  6. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    3.90

  7. Squad number18Player nameLo Celso
    Average rating

    3.86

  8. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    3.63

  9. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    3.57

  10. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    3.34

  11. Squad number28Player nameNdombele
    Average rating

    3.31

  12. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    3.26

  13. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    3.11

  14. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    2.87

Manchester United

  1. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    7.95

  2. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    7.50

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    7.18

  5. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.93

  6. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.83

  7. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.78

  8. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.73

  9. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.68

  10. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    6.59

  11. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.52

  12. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    6.25

  13. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.99

  14. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.92

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 4RomeroBooked at 90mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesBooked at 78mins
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 29SkippSubstituted forNdombeleat 66'minutes
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forBergwijnat 54'minutes
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forAlliat 73'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 3Reguilón
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 14Rodon
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 25Tanganga
  • 28Ndombele

Man Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 19Varane
  • 5MaguireBooked at 22mins
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredBooked at 73mins
  • 23ShawBooked at 19mins
  • 18Bruno FernandesSubstituted forMaticat 76'minutes
  • 21CavaniSubstituted forLingardat 82'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forRashfordat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 10Rashford
  • 11Greenwood
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 25Sancho
  • 26Henderson
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
60,356

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester United 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  4. Booking

    Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Fred.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester United 3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Edinson Cavani because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Edinson Cavani.

  18. Post update

    Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  20. Booking

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

651 comments

  • Comment posted by Hammer83, today at 19:24

    Not one shot on target. Not one. At home. Shocking.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 19:33

      Wormhole replied:
      🐔
      🏀
      No, it's just being SPURSY!

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 19:27

    Nuno will be sacked but yet again it is Kane who is the real disgrace to the shirt, another staggeringly shameful performance.

    Get rid.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 19:32

      bushwacker replied:
      The skip?

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:24

    Thank you Spurs for being Spursy and keeping Ole in the job for a while longer

    Much love from the rest of the football world 👏

  • Comment posted by Muro99, today at 19:24

    Liverpool smashing UTD at home and then UTD smashing Spurs at home shows how far Tottenham have fallen. We will be lucky to make the top ten this season. There's no plan, no desire, no tactics. We are a shambles. Levy and his ego needs to go. Nuno needs to go. Kane needs to go. In fact 90% of the squad needs to go. It's embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 19:29

      Deano replied:
      As an Arsenal fan its bloody brilliant is what it is. Kane being on the pitch is the equivalent to playing with 10 men, hes embarrassing right now. Son is too inconsistent and hes your best player so it says a lot about the rest of the team

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:24

    Another great *MOTM performance from Harry Edward Kane MBE

    *Mannequin of the match

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 19:36

      Commentier replied:
      Kane you believe how poor he is right now.

  • Comment posted by Wookie, today at 19:26

    Spurs need a striker to replace that one who went to Man City

    • Reply posted by RossisHattrick1982, today at 19:34

      RossisHattrick1982 replied:
      Perhaps they should get Mr Pukki pies from Norwich City in January.

  • Comment posted by deejohnny, today at 19:24

    And then God gave them Tottenham

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 19:26

      Youwhat replied:
      Amazing difference a week can make in this sport

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 19:24

    Ronaldo - in a class on his own.
    Kane - also in a class on his own. But not in the same way.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 19:38

      Commentier replied:
      £150m. You’d have to pay us £150m to take Kane.

  • Comment posted by top bloke, today at 19:24

    Spurs managed to lose against a team whose weaknesses were exposed in front of half a billion viewers on tv last week 😀

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They must bad😆

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 19:24

    Spurs should have started that Kane fella. From what ive heard from their supporters he's a real world class player

    • Reply posted by Jamrock, today at 19:34

      Jamrock replied:
      Heard he was in his way to Madrid or is it Barca?

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:24

    Seems like all that Ole needed to say in the dressing room was, "lads, it's Tottenham," and the rest is history. A typical Spursy performance, and it probably will never end. Kane has essentially lost his chance to cement his legacy. Who would want to buy him now?

    Karma for Spurs for appointing Nuno when he even wasn't their first choice. I feel sorry for the man, but he's a dead man walking now.

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 19:42

      Champ20ns replied:
      He was a dead man walking the moment he took the job.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 19:25

    Losing 3-0 at home, not one shot on target. How very Spursy!

    • Reply posted by Sutty, today at 19:42

      Sutty replied:
      .....to the worst team in the league 🤣

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 19:24

    6 points from their last 7 games is almost relegation form, 11 Tottenham floaters being well and truly flushed down their shiny new toilet bowl stadium

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 19:34

      bushwacker replied:
      Amazed they managed one.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:27

    I remember when the spurs fans claimed kane was better than Salah 🤣🤣🤣🙈

    • Reply posted by Jolomo36, today at 19:43

      Jolomo36 replied:
      I remember when spurs fans claimed Kane was better than Martial……..

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 19:26

    Poor Harry, he'll never win anything at Spurs, but the price tag is holding him back. This Tottenham team is abysmal.

    • Reply posted by chuckles47, today at 19:38

      chuckles47 replied:
      Don't worry, he's made quite the dent to it over the past two months.

      He'll be lucky if he gets a mars bar and a packet of monster munch at this rate, if he keeps this form up.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 19:26

    Well the words biggest bottling facility based in N17 is truly running at full capacity following the pandemic!

    Only Tottenham can be gloating about being top of the table in August and booing the team off at the end of October!

    Long live Levy - doing a fine job!