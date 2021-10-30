Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe has scored four goals in his past seven appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

Arsenal continued their recent resurgence with a comfortable Premier League win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

The visitors capitalised on a lacklustre start from the hosts to dominate the early exchanges and were rewarded with a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.

Gabriel put the Gunners in front, climbing above several static Leicester defenders to head in from Bukayo Saka's corner, while Emile Smith Rowe picked his spot when the ball broke to him after good work from Saka and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also produced several fine saves as Mikel Arteta's side showed defensive resolve to record a seventh league game without defeat.

They climb from 10th to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, before Saturday's other fixtures.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Leicester who remain in mid-table.

Brendan Rodgers' side were roared on by an enthusiastic home crowd but struggled to find the rhythm and poise that helped them to successive victories over Manchester United and Brentford.

James Maddison's curling free-kick just before the break brought an excellent save from Ramsdale but despite a significant improvement after the break they were unable to claw themselves back into the contest.

Resilient Gunners impress

After starting the campaign with three consecutive defeats, which included a dismal display at Manchester City, Arsenal are beginning to look like a well-oiled machine.

Their fifth victory in seven matches has propelled them into the mix for European places and ensured any pressure on Arteta has eased.

This performance followed the template laid out against Aston Villa just over a week ago, with the Gunners setting a tempo that the hosts struggled to deal with early on.

Nuno Tavares charged forward from left-back while the likes of Saka, Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey largely controlled midfield.

England winger Saka was particularly impressive, dancing through the home defence within two minutes to almost lay on a chance for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then contributing to both goals.

Arsenal's resilience is also likely to have pleased their Spanish boss, with Ramsdale key to that.

Aside from denying Maddison, the former Sheffield United player made a superb save from Foxes substitute Ademola Lookman - although credit should also go to Ben White and Gabriel for a series of important clearances as Leicester pressed forward.

Rodgers' side had all the momentum after the interval but Luke Thomas drove a good chance wide, while Jamie Vardy's missed header summed up their day.

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Leicester City Avg Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.14 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 5.06 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 4.69 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 4.56 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 4.43 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 4.39 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 4.36 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 4.35 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 4.33 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 4.26 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 4.23 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 4.18 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 4.12 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 4.09 Arsenal Avg Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 9.36 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 8.59 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 8.59 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 8.09 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 7.96 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 7.93 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 7.86 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 7.86 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.84 Squad number 14 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 7.74 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 7.71 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.09 Squad number 19 Player name Pépé Average rating 6.58 Squad number 31 Player name Kolasinac Average rating 6.41

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 3-4-1-2 1 Schmeichel 18 Amartey 6 Evans 4 Söyüncü 27 Castagne 8 Tielemans 42 Soumaré 33 Thomas 10 Maddison 14 Iheanacho 9 Vardy 1 Schmeichel

18 Amartey Substituted for Barnes at 45' minutes

6 Evans Booked at 68mins

4 Söyüncü

27 Castagne

8 Tielemans

42 Soumaré

33 Thomas

10 Maddison Substituted for Daka at 71' minutes

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Lookman at 45' minutes

9 Vardy Booked at 75mins Substitutes 5 Bertrand

7 Barnes

12 Ward

20 Choudhury

22 Dewsbury-Hall

23 Vestergaard

25 Ndidi

29 Daka

37 Lookman Arsenal Formation 4-4-1-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 20 Varela Tavares 7 Saka 5 Partey 23 Sambi Lokonga 10 Smith Rowe 9 Lacazette 14 Aubameyang 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu

4 White

6 Gabriel

20 Varela Tavares

7 Saka Substituted for Pépé at 85' minutes

5 Partey

23 Sambi Lokonga

10 Smith Rowe Substituted for Kolasinac at 90' minutes

9 Lacazette Substituted for Ødegaard at 58' minutes

14 Aubameyang Substitutes 1 Leno

8 Ødegaard

15 Maitland-Niles

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

19 Pépé

25 Elneny

31 Kolasinac

