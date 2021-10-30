Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City0ArsenalArsenal2

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side extend unbeaten run with fine victory over Foxes

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe scores for Arsenal
Emile Smith Rowe has scored four goals in his past seven appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

Arsenal continued their recent resurgence with a comfortable Premier League win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

The visitors capitalised on a lacklustre start from the hosts to dominate the early exchanges and were rewarded with a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.

Gabriel put the Gunners in front, climbing above several static Leicester defenders to head in from Bukayo Saka's corner, while Emile Smith Rowe picked his spot when the ball broke to him after good work from Saka and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also produced several fine saves as Mikel Arteta's side showed defensive resolve to record a seventh league game without defeat.

They climb from 10th to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, before Saturday's other fixtures.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Leicester who remain in mid-table.

Brendan Rodgers' side were roared on by an enthusiastic home crowd but struggled to find the rhythm and poise that helped them to successive victories over Manchester United and Brentford.

James Maddison's curling free-kick just before the break brought an excellent save from Ramsdale but despite a significant improvement after the break they were unable to claw themselves back into the contest.

Resilient Gunners impress

After starting the campaign with three consecutive defeats, which included a dismal display at Manchester City, Arsenal are beginning to look like a well-oiled machine.

Their fifth victory in seven matches has propelled them into the mix for European places and ensured any pressure on Arteta has eased.

This performance followed the template laid out against Aston Villa just over a week ago, with the Gunners setting a tempo that the hosts struggled to deal with early on.

Nuno Tavares charged forward from left-back while the likes of Saka, Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey largely controlled midfield.

England winger Saka was particularly impressive, dancing through the home defence within two minutes to almost lay on a chance for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then contributing to both goals.

Arsenal's resilience is also likely to have pleased their Spanish boss, with Ramsdale key to that.

Aside from denying Maddison, the former Sheffield United player made a superb save from Foxes substitute Ademola Lookman - although credit should also go to Ben White and Gabriel for a series of important clearances as Leicester pressed forward.

Rodgers' side had all the momentum after the interval but Luke Thomas drove a good chance wide, while Jamie Vardy's missed header summed up their day.

Player of the match

RamsdaleAaron Ramsdale

with an average of 9.36

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18AmarteySubstituted forBarnesat 45'minutes
  • 6EvansBooked at 68mins
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 27Castagne
  • 8Tielemans
  • 42Soumaré
  • 33Thomas
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forDakaat 71'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forLookmanat 45'minutes
  • 9VardyBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 5Bertrand
  • 7Barnes
  • 12Ward
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 25Ndidi
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 85'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forKolasinacat 90'minutes
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forØdegaardat 58'minutes
  • 14Aubameyang

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 25Elneny
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 35Martinelli
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
32,209

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Arsenal 2.

  3. Post update

    Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac replaces Emile Smith Rowe.

  8. Post update

    Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé replaces Bukayo Saka.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).

  17. Post update

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Booking

    Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  20. Post update

    Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

301 comments

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 14:31

    By the end of today, either Spurs, Man U or BOTH teams will be behind this ‘relegation’ Arsenal side. For a Gunner, that thought is a bonus to winning away at Leicester.

    Let the haters talk about the Gunners, we quietly just work hard going up that table.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 14:38

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yes boy!

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:30

    Many of us doubted Ramsdale but he is proving us all wrong.

    What a save! And his distribution ain't bad either.

    Well done Team Arteta. Keep improving

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 14:35

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Amen.

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 14:31

    Red card for Evans. Auba was on goal and the nature of the foul was cynical.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 14:40

      Forza Italia replied:
      Not sure about red. 2 yellows at the most.

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 14:31

    What a brilliant performance from Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale in particular. A couple of his saves were worldies. We could see how good he was at Bournemouth. Rammers 4 England!

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 14:34

    Yes! Such an important win. Arsenal have crazy momentum now. To all the fools calling for Arteta's head...an apology?? And slating Ramsdale?? RAMSDALE what a signing he's turning into! And I love KT at leftback but Tavares also looks a steal - he's so fit up & down all game. Great to keep proving bitter Lawro wrong.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 15:11

      Andrew replied:
      Lawrenson and Crooks, two licence fee stealing pundits who between them make Shearer seem cheerful.

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 14:30

    What a save! Take a bow son! Man of the match

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 14:35

      LionelRhodes replied:
      I know right!! Fast turning into a fan favourite.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 14:35

    When all those voices were calling for Arteta’s sacking after losing the opening three games, there were some of us who said “let’s see where we are when he has a full squad to choose from”.
    Well, the confidence is building, the team has shape, the players are clearly buying into what Arteta wants to do and signs are positive.
    Lots of work to do yet, but definite reasons for optimism for Gooners.

    • Reply posted by Michele, today at 14:37

      Michele replied:
      Absolutely right. Cautious, realistic optimism

  • Comment posted by Xhani, today at 14:30

    Lawro hahahahaha Roger Taylor hahahahaha.
    Btw, Evans deserved a red card. I don’t quite know why the commentators said that Michael Oliver is the best referee in England.

    • Reply posted by Jamrock, today at 14:43

      Jamrock replied:
      If that had been an Arsenal player or City non British player..sure red card. English referees are a bunch of biased clowns

  • Comment posted by homelessgnome, today at 14:31

    Good win. Managed the game well after scoring two. Soaked up the pressure from Leicester and defended well. Ramsdale take a bow, what a performance!
    Onwards and upwards.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      This is exactly why Ramsdale should be England's number 1.

  • Comment posted by Dittonwolf, today at 14:31

    Great game to watch only downside Leicester fans Singing
    SAME OLD ARSENAL ALWAYS CHEATING.
    NO WAY.
    Welldone Gunners from a Wolves fan.

    • Reply posted by Pires, today at 15:12

      Pires replied:
      Yes, that was funny. Vardy clearly fouls White and apparantly its White who is cheating. Bizarre.

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 14:31

    Perfect win by Arsenal, now they can leave Man Utd & Spuds behind... Michael Oliver should be given a match ban for not giving Jonny Evans a deserved red card!😹👍

    • Reply posted by kinabalu, today at 14:53

      kinabalu replied:
      Complete neutral here, but I thought Evans was v close to red.

  • Comment posted by Des55, today at 14:37

    RAMSDALE with a Halloween special, bewitching save! Leicester well and truly under Arsenal's spell today.

    • Reply posted by blue boy, today at 14:46

      blue boy replied:
      Under your spell chief. You've admitted your keeper was man of the match. So stop talking crap

  • Comment posted by thickskinned chemistry , today at 14:36

    Arsenal appear to be reviving well under Arteta an early smash and grab and an excellent performance from Ramsdale. Showing again, get the defence right and the rest will follow. Leicester will be kicking themselves for not setting their alarm clocks.
    Where are the Arteta out brigade now who was calling for his head after 3 MATCHES.
    numpties.

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 14:35

    Excellent result, vibrant attacking at the start then resolute defence. Managed the game very well. Deserved to win.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Leicester fans will come up with their excuses like missing their three best defenders

  • Comment posted by Gooner Sod, today at 14:37

    Great performance all round. Well done Ramsdale.

    We are finally building something again.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 14:44

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Lets get behind this young team!

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 14:32

    What a turn around for the Gunners after a poor start to the season. Arteta is proving a few people wrong now, 17 points from the last 21 isn’t bad going at all!!

    • Reply posted by Rog, today at 14:34

      Rog replied:
      Lucky Arteta being saved by money spent

  • Comment posted by Wormhole, today at 14:30

    Nice win... Now for some Comedy Gold at the Toilet Bowl!

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 14:34

    Even though Arsenal have been improving, didn’t see that coming. Hope the Gooner ‘sack Arteta’ contingent are enjoying the Humble Pie....

    • Reply posted by ComradPravda, today at 15:18

      ComradPravda replied:
      Leicester are no longer a clockwork like consistently delivering side. They lack that vital characteristic that won them the PL.