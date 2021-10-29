Newcastle United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is set to return from the minor shoulder injury that ruled him out in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available after serving a one-match ban but goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is not ready to return from foot surgery.

Chelsea are strengthened by the return to fitness of Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Andreas Christensen is also available after dental surgery but Ruben Loftus-Cheek may miss out with a hip problem.

Forwards Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku remain sidelined with respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have played all the teams from 13th to 18th in the Premier League and not beaten any of them so I really don't give them much hope of getting their first win of the season against one of the title contenders, Chelsea.

The Magpies have a glimmer of hope in that Callum Wilson is back fit and scoring for them but, even without Romelu Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea should win this comfortably.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost five of the past six Premier League meetings, winning the other 1-0 in January 2020.

Chelsea did the double over Newcastle last season, winning 2-0 home and away. They can earn consecutive league victories at St James' Park for the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Newcastle United

Newcastle can equal their longest winless run of 10 games from the beginning of a top-flight season. On both previous occasions, in 1898 and 2018, they went on to avoid relegation.

They have won only three of their past 17 Premier League home fixtures (D7, L7).

Newcastle's home league matches have produced an average of 4.25 goals this season, the most in the division.

The Magpies are one of two teams yet to keep a clean sheet in this season's Premier League.

They have conceded 43 home league goals since the start of last season, more than any other side that has been in the top flight throughout that period.

Callum Wilson has scored six goals in as many Premier League appearances. He is one short of 100 English league goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won five of their past six league matches and can reach 25 points after 10 games for only the second time in 11 seasons.

A fourth successive league victory would equal their longest such run under Thomas Tuchel, set in February.

The Blues have lost just two of their 18 away fixtures in all competitions under Tuchel: at Aston Villa in the Premier League in May and against Juventus in the Champions League a month ago.

Chelsea are the first team to have as many as 14 different goalscorers (excluding own goals) in the first nine games of a Premier League campaign.

Ben Chilwell has scored in four successive Premier League appearances. The most recent Chelsea player to score in five league games in a row was Frank Lampard from April to August 2010.

N'Golo Kante is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance, while Mateo Kovacic is one short of 100 games in the division.

