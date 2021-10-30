Premier League
Man CityManchester City0Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2

Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha & Conor Gallagher spoil Pep Guardiola's 200th Premier League game

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments120

Wilfried Zaha's sixth-minute opener was his third Premier League goal of the season
Wilfried Zaha's sixth-minute opener was his third Premier League goal of the season

Wilfried Zaha became the first player to score 50 top-flight goals for Crystal Palace as 10-man Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at Etihad Stadium.

Zaha struck after just six minutes when Conor Gallagher robbed Aymeric Laporte inside his own half before Gallagher wrapped up the points when he fired home two minutes from time.

Laporte was red-carded by referee Andre Marriner in first-half stoppage time when he committed a professional foul by bringing down Zaha 35 yards from the City goal.

Even a man down, the hosts remained a goal threat and Gabriel Jesus thought he had levelled when he turned home Phil Foden's superb far-post cross, only for video assistant referee Lee Mason to rule the England forward was offside in the build-up.

City fans were infuriated by what they saw as time-wasting from Palace, which started in the opening period, and manager Pep Guardiola was less than impressed with what he saw too, judging by the number of times he spoke to fourth official Anthony Taylor.

But Palace were a danger on the break, with Jordan Ayew and Gallagher both wasting decent chances before Gallagher finished Michael Olise's lay-off to give Patrick Vieira's men victory and end a frustrating run of four consecutive Premier League draws.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    4.38

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.28

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    4.38

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    3.75

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.20

  6. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.52

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    4.17

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    4.46

  9. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    4.39

  10. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    4.86

  11. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.21

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    4.37

  2. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    3.51

  3. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    3.74

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    9.32

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.69

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.71

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.78

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.31

  7. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.76

  8. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    7.85

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    7.60

  10. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    8.32

  11. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    8.00

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    8.10

  2. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    6.94

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31EdersonBooked at 45mins
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14LaporteBooked at 45mins
  • 27CanceloSubstituted forMahrezat 78'minutes
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forStonesat 59'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 47Foden
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forSterlingat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 8Gündogan
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13GuaitaBooked at 86mins
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherBooked at 65mins
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forOliseat 85'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 9J AyewBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBentekeat 65'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forSchluppat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
53,014

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  5. Post update

    John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.

  13. Booking

    Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Jack Grealish.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces João Cancelo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ederson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Balancedguy, today at 17:02

    Vieira clearly has something about him and has a clearly defined style. He looks like a smart appointment from Palace and I am delighted as an Arsenal fan to see him doing well.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 17:04

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Me too from a City fan , future City manager

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:02

    Coupon Buster result !!
    Well done Palace for sorting out the £2 Billion team

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 17:11

      Wormhole replied:
      Poster boy Grealish is the most overrated player in the Premier League. He can't play one-touch football and just stumbles into opponents and screams for fouls once on the deck.

  • Comment posted by oregonmank, today at 17:07

    No arguments here. We played rubbish and Palace played great. Well done Mr. Viera.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:01

    Well done Palace, by far the better team. Should of been 3 or 4 nil. City "fans" leaving with 15 minutes to go, still only 1 nil down. Good old Emptihad. EAGLES!!!

    • Reply posted by Lord Snooty, today at 17:05

      Lord Snooty replied:
      Should "have" not should of. Go back to school you numpty

  • Comment posted by Yes Palace, today at 17:02

    Just want to say a massive thank you to Nuno and Lucien Favre for turning us down!! Vieira you are a genius, honestly won't be long until he's managing one of the real elite clubs in my opinion, the job he's doing is amazing. Up the Palace!!! EAGLES!!

  • Comment posted by Rob L, today at 17:00

    Guardiola out!😉

  • Comment posted by irishpaul70, today at 17:05

    Palace fairly won this.
    Nuff said!

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 17:08