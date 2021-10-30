Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha's sixth-minute opener was his third Premier League goal of the season

Wilfried Zaha became the first player to score 50 top-flight goals for Crystal Palace as 10-man Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at Etihad Stadium.

Zaha struck after just six minutes when Conor Gallagher robbed Aymeric Laporte inside his own half before Gallagher wrapped up the points when he fired home two minutes from time.

Laporte was red-carded by referee Andre Marriner in first-half stoppage time when he committed a professional foul by bringing down Zaha 35 yards from the City goal.

Even a man down, the hosts remained a goal threat and Gabriel Jesus thought he had levelled when he turned home Phil Foden's superb far-post cross, only for video assistant referee Lee Mason to rule the England forward was offside in the build-up.

City fans were infuriated by what they saw as time-wasting from Palace, which started in the opening period, and manager Pep Guardiola was less than impressed with what he saw too, judging by the number of times he spoke to fourth official Anthony Taylor.

But Palace were a danger on the break, with Jordan Ayew and Gallagher both wasting decent chances before Gallagher finished Michael Olise's lay-off to give Patrick Vieira's men victory and end a frustrating run of four consecutive Premier League draws.

More to follow.

34 Kelly Referee: Andre Marriner Attendance: 53,014 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Post update Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross. Post update Hand ball by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace). Post update Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace). goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 0, Crystal Palace 2. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise. Booking Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté because of an injury. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Jack Grealish. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces João Cancelo. Post update Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ederson. Post update Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward