Dundee UtdDundee United0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone: Ali Crawford strike ends unbeaten run

By Matthew ReedBBC Sport Scotland at Tannadice

Ali Crawford scores
Ali Crawford's goal was his first since joining St Johnstone on loan from Bolton

Goalkeeper Zander Clark produced a stunning performance as St Johnstone ended Dundee United's seven-game unbeaten Scottish Premiership run and claimed the points at Tannadice.

On-loan midfielder Ali Crawford gave the away side the lead when he capitalised on a mistake from United's Jeando Fuchs to curl in from 18 yards.

Thomas Courts' men were far better after the break but were unable to claw themselves back into the game, with Clark pulling off a string of wonderful saves to deny them.

Victory would have moved United level with Rangers at the summit, but instead they stay fourth, with St Johnstone up to ninth.

Callum Davidson's men looked more like their usual selves in the opening half, limiting United to sporadic chances and pressing high up the park, which led to Crawford's goal.

Fellow loanee Cammy MacPherson stole the ball from Fuchs to set the Bolton loanee away and he curled in brilliantly to give his side a deserved first-half lead.

That pattern of St Johnstone control continued for a while before Clark was first called into action to push away a Ryan Edwards header from Dylan Levitt's corner.

Half-time came and Courts opted to introduce the rested Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett, which provided an immediate improvement for United.

The home side then played out the rest of the game on the front foot, constantly pressing to keep their unbeaten run intact but were thwarted time and again by the exceptional Clark.

Edwards was again denied early in the second period in a near identical scenario to his first opportunity, and Clark soon had his defenders to thank as Ian Harkes and Fuchs had efforts blocked by Liam Gordon.

The final 15 minutes saw the St Johnstone keeper almost defy belief as he produced two preposterous double saves from Pawlett and then Clark.

That looked to have wrapped up the result but Clark's heroics were not quite done yet as he again denied his namesake just before the final whistle was blown.

Man of the match - Zander Clark

Zander Clark
Who else? There will surely be calls for the St Johnstone keeper to be included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad which is due to be announced next week

What did we learn?

St Johnstone looked back to their resolute best in that opening half with great energy, persistence and a bit of guile from Crawford.

That changed in the second half though, as they struggled to even get on the ball. But the outstanding Clark was on hand to make up for his team-mates' shortcomings. Give the start Callum Davidson's men have made to the season, they'll certainly take that result.

United's unbeaten run comes to end but they shouldn't be disheartened. They showed more then enough to earn a point from the game.

Questions may be asked as to why Courts chose to leave Niskanen and Pawlett on the bench as they looked a far better side with them on the park.

What's next?

United head to Tynecastle next Saturday to face Hearts (15:00 GMT) while St Johnstone face St Mirren in Perth at the same time.

Player of the match

ClarkZander Clark

with an average of 7.89

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Siegrist
  • 28SmithSubstituted forFreemanat 67'minutes
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMann
  • 23Harkes
  • 19Levitt
  • 66FuchsBooked at 76mins
  • 11ChalmersSubstituted forPawlettat 45'minutes
  • 10Clark
  • 27AppéréSubstituted forNiskanenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 14Hoti
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 31Newman
  • 94Biamou

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 16MullerSubstituted forAmbroseat 81'minutes
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 11O'HalloranSubstituted forDevineat 76'minutes
  • 18MacPhersonBooked at 64mins
  • 13Bryson
  • 24Booth
  • 21Crawford
  • 14MiddletonSubstituted forMayat 81'minutes
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 7May
  • 8Davidson
  • 12Parish
  • 17Vertainen
  • 25Ambrose
  • 28Northcott
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
7,580

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away11

