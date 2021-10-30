Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Dundee 1.
Dundee responded to their midweek mauling from Ross County by edging out their first away Scottish Premiership win of the season at St Mirren.
Max Anderson guided in his first top-flight goal to deservedly give the visitors an early lead in Paisley.
The hosts improved after a laboured first half, but did not do enough to merit anything from the game as James McPake's side remained resolute.
The victory sees Dundee stay 10th, as St Mirren drop to eighth.
The result also moves McPake's men four points clear of bottom club Ross County, who have played a game fewer after Saturday's game with Hibernian was postponed.
As for Jim Goodwin's side, the defeat means they miss the chance to climb into the top six.
McPake insisted there was "no fear" of him facing the sack after Wednesday's demoralising 5-0 thrashing and right he was to say so.
From kick-off it was apparent his players - deployed in a tweaked 4-2-3-1 system - were out to rectify the midweek humiliation.
The visitors were first to every ball, with lone striker Cillian Sheridan working relentlessly to get his side high up the pitch.
But despite the away side's bright opening, the hosts really ought to have opened the scoring when Marcus Fraser was found free at the back post.
The St Mirren defender diverted his header straight at Adam Legzdins, who parried away well, and Goodwin's men were made to pay moments later.
Right up the other end, the ball broke to Anderson on the edge of the box to bend in a fine finish low to Jak Alnwick's bottom-left corner - the 20-year-old's first top-flight goal.
Dundee were purring against a poor home outfit with McGowan dancing his way into the box and seeing a cutback ricochet before being hacked off the line.
The hosts began to respond, Eamonn Brophy forcing Legzdins down to his left and the resulting corner from Scott Tanser catching the wind and clipping the bar.
However, the visitors always looked comfortable and still posed a threat in attack.
Goodwin's men improved after the break, Main and Kyle McAllister both flashing efforts wide either side of a strong penalty appeal when Brophy was sent through by Connor Ronan.
The former Kilmarnock forward decided to cut inside onto his left foot and went down under a challenge from Ryan Sweeney, but John Beaton waved play on.
With Sheridan taken off on a stretcher with what looked like a nasty knee injury, the away side lacked a target man as pressure continued to build.
But St Mirren could not make their possession count and seriously lacked any cutting edge, as substitute Kristian Dennis steered a finish wide and had an ambitious volley saved, while Richard Tait and Scott Tanser had efforts comfortably gathered.
Man of the match - Max Anderson
What did we learn?
McPake would have been desperate for a response from his players and, boy, did he get it.
The Dundee boss' tactical switch to a 4-2-3-1 was vital in his side's impressive first-half attacking play, while the guts his backline showed in the second period shows his squad are all in for him.
As for St Mirren, home form is a concern. That is now just one win in their last eight league games in Paisley.
Without the injured Jamie McGrath in midfield, Goodwin's engine room lacks control. The Irishman will be gasping for his talisman to return.
What did they say?
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "It's very frustrating to lose the goal in the manner we did from our corner. We didn't get out shape back and it's a poor goal.
"After that we dominated possession, but the only stat that matters is that end result. Sometimes you have afternoons like that. We could still be playing now and not have scored."
Dundee manager James McPake: "I'm delighted for the players more than anything. They were hurting as much as anyone and you saw that.
"They deserved their three points. We used Wednesday as motivation. It was going to take a lot and we gave a lot. This is a great result."
What's next?
St Mirren go to St Johnstone next Saturday (15:00 GMT) while Dundee host Celtic the following day (12:00).
Player of the match
AndersonMax Anderson
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number17Player nameMcAllisterAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number20Player nameDennisAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
4.70
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number23Player nameSheridanAverage rating
6.18
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Alnwick
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5McCarthy
- 22Fraser
- 17McAllisterSubstituted forTaitat 75'minutes
- 6Power
- 8FlynnSubstituted forKiltieat 56'minutes
- 3Tanser
- 43Ronan
- 10MainSubstituted forDennisat 65'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 11Kiltie
- 18Dunne
- 20Dennis
- 23Erwin
- 26Lyness
- 44Millar
Dundee
Formation 4-5-1
- 1LegzdinsBooked at 73mins
- 2Kerr
- 14Ashcroft
- 5SweeneyBooked at 44mins
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 10McGowanSubstituted forElliottat 86'minutes
- 24AndersonSubstituted forMcGheeat 76'minutes
- 26Adam
- 17McCowan
- 23SheridanSubstituted forMullenat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 6McGhee
- 9Mullen
- 16Elliott
- 21Lawlor
- 29Griffiths
- 35Cummings
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Dundee 1.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).
Post update
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christie Elliott (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McMullan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christie Elliott (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).
Post update
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luke McCowan (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren).
Post update
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Paul McMullan (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Christie Elliott replaces Paul McGowan.
Post update
Foul by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
Post update
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.