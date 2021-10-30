Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee's victory in Paisley was their first league win on the road this season

Dundee responded to their midweek mauling from Ross County by edging out their first away Scottish Premiership win of the season at St Mirren.

Max Anderson guided in his first top-flight goal to deservedly give the visitors an early lead in Paisley.

The hosts improved after a laboured first half, but did not do enough to merit anything from the game as James McPake's side remained resolute.

The victory sees Dundee stay 10th, as St Mirren drop to eighth.

The result also moves McPake's men four points clear of bottom club Ross County, who have played a game fewer after Saturday's game with Hibernian was postponed.

As for Jim Goodwin's side, the defeat means they miss the chance to climb into the top six.

McPake insisted there was "no fear" of him facing the sack after Wednesday's demoralising 5-0 thrashing and right he was to say so.

From kick-off it was apparent his players - deployed in a tweaked 4-2-3-1 system - were out to rectify the midweek humiliation.

The visitors were first to every ball, with lone striker Cillian Sheridan working relentlessly to get his side high up the pitch.

But despite the away side's bright opening, the hosts really ought to have opened the scoring when Marcus Fraser was found free at the back post.

The St Mirren defender diverted his header straight at Adam Legzdins, who parried away well, and Goodwin's men were made to pay moments later.

Right up the other end, the ball broke to Anderson on the edge of the box to bend in a fine finish low to Jak Alnwick's bottom-left corner - the 20-year-old's first top-flight goal.

Dundee were purring against a poor home outfit with McGowan dancing his way into the box and seeing a cutback ricochet before being hacked off the line.

The hosts began to respond, Eamonn Brophy forcing Legzdins down to his left and the resulting corner from Scott Tanser catching the wind and clipping the bar.

However, the visitors always looked comfortable and still posed a threat in attack.

Goodwin's men improved after the break, Main and Kyle McAllister both flashing efforts wide either side of a strong penalty appeal when Brophy was sent through by Connor Ronan.

The former Kilmarnock forward decided to cut inside onto his left foot and went down under a challenge from Ryan Sweeney, but John Beaton waved play on.

With Sheridan taken off on a stretcher with what looked like a nasty knee injury, the away side lacked a target man as pressure continued to build.

But St Mirren could not make their possession count and seriously lacked any cutting edge, as substitute Kristian Dennis steered a finish wide and had an ambitious volley saved, while Richard Tait and Scott Tanser had efforts comfortably gathered.

Man of the match - Max Anderson

The Dundee acdemy product (left) - whose strike won the game - brought excellent energy in defence and attack

What did we learn?

McPake would have been desperate for a response from his players and, boy, did he get it.

The Dundee boss' tactical switch to a 4-2-3-1 was vital in his side's impressive first-half attacking play, while the guts his backline showed in the second period shows his squad are all in for him.

As for St Mirren, home form is a concern. That is now just one win in their last eight league games in Paisley.

Without the injured Jamie McGrath in midfield, Goodwin's engine room lacks control. The Irishman will be gasping for his talisman to return.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "It's very frustrating to lose the goal in the manner we did from our corner. We didn't get out shape back and it's a poor goal.

"After that we dominated possession, but the only stat that matters is that end result. Sometimes you have afternoons like that. We could still be playing now and not have scored."

Dundee manager James McPake: "I'm delighted for the players more than anything. They were hurting as much as anyone and you saw that.

"They deserved their three points. We used Wednesday as motivation. It was going to take a lot and we gave a lot. This is a great result."

What's next?

St Mirren go to St Johnstone next Saturday (15:00 GMT) while Dundee host Celtic the following day (12:00).

Player of the match Anderson Max Anderson with an average of 8.10 St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

Dundee Dundee Dundee St Mirren Avg Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 6.36 Squad number 5 Player name McCarthy Average rating 6.02 Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 6.01 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 5.98 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 5.97 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 5.92 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 5.72 Squad number 8 Player name Flynn Average rating 5.59 Squad number 17 Player name McAllister Average rating 5.48 Squad number 20 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.41 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 5.29 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 5.19 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 5.06 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 4.70 Dundee Avg Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 8.10 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 7.71 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 7.70 Squad number 16 Player name Elliott Average rating 7.60 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 7.51 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 7.48 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 7.45 Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 7.24 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 7.15 Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 7.09 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 6.93 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 6.81 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 6.75 Squad number 23 Player name Sheridan Average rating 6.18