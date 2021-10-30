Match ends, Celtic 0, Livingston 0.
Giorgos Giakoumakis missed an injury-time penalty as Celtic failed to climb top of the Scottish Premiership after a frustrating draw with Livingston.
The Greek striker's weak spot-kick was saved by Max Stryjek after Ayo Obileye was sent off for lashing out at Celtic substitute Kyogo Furuhashi.
Despite 85% possession, it was just the hosts' second attempt on target as resolute Livingston dug in for a point.
Celtic stay second, now a point behind Rangers, who face Motherwell on Sunday.
Livingston - who had a late penalty shout turned rejected when Joe Hart and Obileye collided - drop a place to 10th despite going four unbeaten and making it four points from two meetings with Celtic this season.
The penalty was Stryjek's first save as Livingston nullified their hosts expertly. David Martindale's men were the last side to inflict a league defeat on Celtic, winning 1-0 in West Lothian in September, and came to Glasgow with two victories in a three-game unbeaten run.
Their belief and organisation shone through despite manager Martindale having to get "inventive" with his team set-up after a couple of injuries on Friday scuppered his plans.
The hastily arranged three-man backline of Tom Parkes, Jack Fitzwater and Obileye stood strong and repelled everything Celtic could throw at them.
Even when Obileye's late moment of madness presented Celtic with the chance of a fifth straight league win, Stryjek came to his defender's rescue with a save low to his right.
Missing the midfield artistry of Tom Rogic, Celtic concentrated their attacks down the flanks, with a succession of deliveries from Jota and Anthony Ralston dealt with by the visitors.
Josip Juranovic and Liel Abada flashed efforts over the bar and Carl Starfelt headed narrowly too high, but Celtic had not created a chance of note until the stroke of half-time when Ralston's curling shot towards the far post was nodded off the line by Fitzwater.
The pattern continued and, by the hour mark, home manager Ange Postecoglou had seen enough. Centre-back Starfelt could not continue after picking up an injury, and striker Kyogo was sent on while Mikey Johnston replaced Abada in a double change.
Still Celtic lacked a cutting edge and their efforts were summed up when David Turnbull picked out Jota unmarked, only for the Portuguese winger to take a fresh-air swipe.
Livingston posed no threat at the other end, bar a shot from substitute Alan Forrest that deflected over, but were incensed when Hart went unpunished for colliding with Obileye as the goalkeeper came out to clear a free-kick.
There was further drama to come with Giakoumakis' penalty miss. The Celtic forward could have made amends in the dying embers of six added minutes, but scuffed wide with the goal gaping.
Man of the match - Jack Fitzwater
What did we learn?
Celtic have been in commanding domestic form but looked bereft of ideas on how to break down the well-drilled visitors.
Rogic's loss was keenly felt as Celtic continually went wide and their deliveries hit a brick wall of Livingston's towering three-man defence.
And after scoring on his first start in Celtic's previous home outing, this was a nightmare afternoon for Giakoumakis, who offered little threat throughout before his botched injury-time finishing.
As for Livingston, Martindale got his tactical plan spot on. They came for a point, got it relatively comfortably, and could even have stolen all three had Hart been penalised for clattering Obileye.
What did they say?
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It was just one of those days. We created enough opportunities to win. We moved the ball well and found a way through 11 players sitting deep, but just couldn't put the ball in the net.
"It was my decision to put Giakoumakis on penalties. He wasn't on the pitch when we got the last one but he was the designated taker today."
Livingston manager David Martindale: "It's probably about the calmest I've been in a game. We limited Celtic to crosses from wide areas. I don't think Max Stryjek - other than the penalty - had a shot to save.
"It would have been an injustice had the penalty gone in. Credit to Max, he's come up with a big save, and my players didn't deserve to leave here with nothing. They were brilliant."
What's next?
Celtic are on Europa League duty against Ferencvaros in Budapest on Thursday (20:00 GMT) before facing Dundee in the Premiership next Sunday at midday. Livingston host Hibernian the previous day (15:00).
Player of the match
LongridgeJackson Longridge
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
3.54
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number15Player namePanayiotouAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number4Player nameParkesAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.80
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4StarfeltSubstituted forFuruhashiat 58'minutes
- 88Juranovic
- 42McGregor
- 6Bitton
- 14Turnbull
- 11AbadaSubstituted forJohnstonat 58'minutes
- 7Giakoumakis
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forForrestat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Furuhashi
- 16McCarthy
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 49Forrest
- 54Montgomery
- 57Welsh
Livingston
Formation 5-4-1
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6ObileyeBooked at 90mins
- 4Parkes
- 24KellySubstituted forLongridgeat 90'minutes
- 14Bailey
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forForrestat 73'minutes
- 9AndersonSubstituted forPanayiotouat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Jacobs
- 11Montaño
- 15Panayiotou
- 17Forrest
- 21McMillan
- 36Maley
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home85%
- Away15%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 0, Livingston 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Forrest.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Johnston with a cross.
Post update
Penalty saved! Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
Penalty Celtic. Kyogo Furuhashi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ayo Obileye (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Sean Kelly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Max Stryjek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Post update
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Post update
Harry Panayiotou (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Jota.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Johnston.
Post update
Offside, Livingston. Max Stryjek tries a through ball, but Odin Bailey is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).