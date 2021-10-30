Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.
A resurgent Aberdeen came from behind at Pittodrie to end Hearts' unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership season and revive their own campaign.
Hearts led before the break thanks to John Souttar's penalty, but Marley Watkins smashed the home side level.
They continued to dominate and got their reward when Lewis Ferguson headed home from a corner.
Victory moves Aberdeen into the top six while Hearts - who had Andy Halliday sent off late on - remain in third.
An even first half presented few opportunities as an improved Aberdeen - buoyed by a win against Hibernian and draw away to Rangers - set about trying to be the first side to make Hearts crack in the league this season.
Craig Gordon's fine stop with his right leg from Ryan Hedges' shot was as close as they came in the first half, which ended with Hearts' forward Josh Ginnelly pouncing on a loose ball and rounding Joe Lewis, only to be bundled over by the Aberdeen goalkeeper.
Referee Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot, and in-form centre-back Souttar smashed the ball beyond Lewis into the corner of the net with ease.
But Aberdeen made a fast start to the second period as Ferguson was denied by Gordon before Watkins produced a fine equaliser.
The forward controlled Hedges' cross brilliantly with his thigh before striking the ball high into the net, with the redoubtable Gordon unable to keep it out despite getting an unlikely hand on the shot.
Hearts eventually composed themselves but Ferguson dealt Neilson's side a fresh blow as he escaped the attentions of Beni Baningime at a corner before rising high to head in what turned out to be the winner.
The visitors dominated the ball after going behind but were blunt in attack for most of the afternoon in the absence of top scorer Liam Boyce and ultimately tasted defeat for the first time in the league this season.
And their frustration was palpable as Halliday flew in on Ferguson with three minutes to go to earn a red card having only come on to the pitch 15 minutes before.
Man of the match - Scott Brown
What did we learn?
After a 10-game winless run in all competitions had manager Stephen Glass under severe pressure, Aberdeen have responded brilliantly with seven points from nine against Hibs, Rangers, and Hearts.
Given the opposition and injuries, it has been an outstanding showing from the Aberdeen boss and his players. The forced switch to a back three has been transformational in shoring up a leaky defence and they move the ball crisply.
Brown, Watkins, Ferguson, and Hedges were all outstanding, leaving a good Hearts side searching for answers.
The positive for Neilson is he has Boyce available again next week, because Souttar's strike from the spot was their only shot on target at Pittodrie. They only had five on goal in total.
Performances have dipped slightly in recent weeks, and the three draws previous to this game was a sign their form was slowing down, so they will look to redress that quickly.
The competitive nature of the league this year means every team hits a sticky spell at some point, so there will be no panic at Tynecastle despite the bare statistics now reading four games without a win.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We showed guts and character in the second half. The first half wasn't what we expect, the work rate was there but the quality wasn't.
"There is a feelgood factor here off the back of the last week but it's important that we just keep it going. I think the players have huge belief in themselves; the fans clapped them off at half-time and things like that go a long way."
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I don't think we played to the levels we have consistently this season. We were going to lose at one point and today was that day.
"There's going to be days where you don't pick up the points, that's football. We just need to get back to it now and make sure we get the points next week."
What's next?
Aberdeen are at home again next Saturday against Motherwell (15:00 GMT) while Hearts host Dundee United at the same time.
