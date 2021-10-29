Ross County v Hibernian

Live: Saturday's Scottish football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|11
|7
|3
|1
|19
|10
|9
|24
|2
|Celtic
|11
|7
|1
|3
|26
|7
|19
|22
|3
|Hearts
|11
|5
|6
|0
|17
|8
|9
|21
|4
|Dundee Utd
|11
|6
|3
|2
|11
|7
|4
|21
|5
|Hibernian
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|15
|0
|15
|6
|Motherwell
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|15
|7
|St Mirren
|11
|3
|5
|3
|15
|20
|-5
|14
|8
|Aberdeen
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|15
|-2
|12
|9
|Livingston
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|11
|10
|St Johnstone
|11
|2
|4
|5
|7
|12
|-5
|10
|11
|Dundee
|11
|1
|4
|6
|8
|23
|-15
|7
|12
|Ross County
|11
|1
|3
|7
|15
|22
|-7
|6
