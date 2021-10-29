League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town14:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1493226121430
2Port Vale147432314925
3Northampton147341711624
4Exeter145812314923
5Harrogate146532719823
6Sutton United147252317623
7Swindon146531914523
8Hartlepool147251715223
9Tranmere14644118322
10Leyton Orient144822012820
11Bradford145542017320
12Newport145542018220
13Barrow144641918118
14Walsall144551819-117
15Rochdale144551718-117
16Crawley145271621-517
17Salford144461515016
18Bristol Rovers144371623-715
19Colchester143561018-814
20Stevenage143561121-1014
21Oldham143381019-912
22Carlisle142661121-1012
23Mansfield142571220-811
24Scunthorpe142571027-1711
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC