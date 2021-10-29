League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: LNER Stadium

Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth1586126131330
2Wycombe149322213930
3Wigan1491425111428
4Sunderland1391324131128
5Rotherham1483323101327
6Oxford Utd147342316724
7MK Dons146442320322
8Burton156451619-322
9Sheff Wed145631513221
10Ipswich145542922720
11Accrington146261925-620
12Lincoln City155461919019
13Bolton155462225-319
14Cheltenham145361724-718
15Wimbledon144552023-317
16Portsmouth144461720-316
17Cambridge143741924-516
18Morecambe144372425-115
19Gillingham153661521-615
20Shrewsbury154291421-714
21Fleetwood133462121013
22Charlton143381623-712
23Doncaster143291024-1411
24Crewe141581024-148
