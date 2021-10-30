League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth1BoltonBolton Wanderers0

Portsmouth v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bazunu
  • 15Romeo
  • 20Raggett
  • 16Ogilvie
  • 3Brown
  • 8TunnicliffeSubstituted forThompsonat 40'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forMorrellat 78'minutes
  • 10Harness
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 11Curtis
  • 9MarquisSubstituted forHirstat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Freeman
  • 19Hirst
  • 21Morrell
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Jacobs
  • 27Azeez
  • 35Bass

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Dixon
  • 23IsgroveSubstituted forBrockbankat 72'minutes
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 15AimsonSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 20Lee
  • 24Kachunga
  • 7DelfounesoSubstituted forSheehanat 56'minutes
  • 17Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 6Johnston
  • 8Sheehan
  • 21Brockbank
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis tries a through ball, but George Hirst is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. George Hirst replaces John Marquis.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers).

  6. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis tries a through ball, but John Marquis is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers).

  11. Post update

    John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    George Johnston (Bolton Wanderers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Harry Brockbank with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marcus Harness.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Morrell following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan John (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Lee.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavin Bazunu.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers).

  18. Post update

    Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. Joe Morrell replaces Shaun Williams.

  20. Post update

    Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth1696128141433
2Wigan15101427111631
3Wycombe159422516931
4Rotherham1593328111730
5Sunderland149142518728
6Oxford Utd158342617927
7MK Dons157442721625
8Sheff Wed155731715222
9Burton166461621-522
10Accrington156361925-621
11Ipswich155553024620
12Lincoln City165562020020
13Portsmouth155461820-219
14Bolton165472226-419
15Cambridge154742024-419
16Cheltenham155461926-719
17Wimbledon154562024-417
18Gillingham163761521-616
19Morecambe154382528-315
20Charlton154382023-315
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood143562424014
23Doncaster1532101028-1811
24Crewe151591128-178
View full League One table

