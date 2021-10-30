Championship
Reading 0-2 Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe goals restore Cherries' five-point lead

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke has scored 12 goals this season

Championship leaders Bournemouth extended their unbeaten start to 15 matches with a hard-fought win at Reading.

The Cherries went ahead at the end of an even first half when Gary Cahill headed a far-post corner back across the box to Dominic Solanke whose downward header bounced past three Reading players on the goal-line.

Second-half substitute Jamal Lowe doubled the lead just three minutes after coming on, cutting into the box and placing a low shot across goalkeeper Luke Southwood and into the far corner of the net.

Scott Dann went closest for the Royals, forcing Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers into a full-stretch save in stoppage time with a flicked header.

Bournemouth - enjoying their best-ever start in the top two tiers - remain the EFL's only unbeaten side after an 11th win in 15 matches, while a third straight defeat leaves a depleted Reading in 16th.

Scott Parker's side remain five points clear of second-placed Fulham, who beat West Brom earlier on Saturday, and nine points ahead of the Baggies, in third.

The Cherries have kept seven successive away clean sheets, but that looked in jeopardy early on against a high tempo Reading start as George Puscas volleyed John Swift's outrageous rabona cross just past the far post.

The visitors began to dominate possession and pin the hosts back, but had failed to seriously trouble the Royals goal until Cahill was left unmarked to tee up Solanke's fifth goal in as many games.

However, there was controversy in the build-up to the goal as Reading midfielder Danny Drinkwater thought he had prevented the ball from going for the corner which led to it.

The hosts went close to an equaliser soon after the break, Puscas poking over the bar on the stretch from four yards under pressure from Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly.

But Bournemouth showed the clinical edge which has earned them nine wins from their last 10 matches, Philip Billing pouncing when Reading lost possession in their own half to play in Lowe for the decisive second.

Reading continued to press for a way back, but with forwards Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite among a crippling 10-man injury list, failed to force Travers into a save until Dann's late effort.

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 17Yiadom
  • 6Moore
  • 24Dann
  • 21Baba
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 28LaurentBooked at 13mins
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 47PuscasSubstituted forClarkeat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Holmes
  • 32Camara
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 36Osorio
  • 39Clarke
  • 48Ashcroft

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 5Kelly
  • 33ZemuraSubstituted forMephamat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 26KilkennyBooked at 37minsSubstituted forPearsonat 45'minutes
  • 29Billing
  • 10Christie
  • 9Solanke
  • 32AnthonyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLoweat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 4L Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 27Rogers
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 0, Bournemouth 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 0, Bournemouth 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Scott Dann (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Booking

    Chris Mepham (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Bournemouth).

  9. Post update

    Josh Laurent (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).

  12. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Jahmari Clarke replaces George Puscas.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Danny Drinkwater tries a through ball, but John Swift is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Drinkwater (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Swift.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Drinkwater (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  20. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Mike Barnes, today at 23:01

    Bournemouth not at their best.Reading should have been three up in first twenty but Puskas was woeful,two simple goals for the Cherries then we fell apart.DWater terrible and four Reading players just disappeared.

    • Reply posted by U17533706, today at 23:10

      U17533706 replied:
      Maybe. Thought we were so feeble in the second half, when it became a case of just how many. Clarke didn't even touch the ball did he after coming on for Puscas?

      I know Pauno's hands are tied, but that was such a weak second half...

      And now those meek and mild chaps from Millwall up next. Away. In midweek. We know how well we play in midweek away games.

  • Comment posted by Boscombeboy, today at 22:43

    Just unbelievable 15 unbeaten, all time club record, difficult match but we never really looked like we would lose.come on you mighty 🍒 🍒 🍒 🍒

  • Comment posted by bluenose, today at 22:31

    So solankie is a championship striker been a few of them

  • Comment posted by Afcb4ever, today at 22:26

    I just wish Newcastle would win a game or 2 otherwise we will not be able to 'cheer' on the weasel.

  • Comment posted by BigBear, today at 22:17

    Grinding out another scrappy win. That's the way to have a top notch season.

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 22:14

    Well done Bournemouth!!! Long way to go, but who could wish for a better start?! 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 22:13

    Scott Parker has form, it all goes belly up and then the wheels come off.

    • Reply posted by Afcb4ever, today at 22:28

      Afcb4ever replied:
      Form? He has set a few new records in his 15 games down on the south coast. Must be the sea air.

  • Comment posted by FulhamKev, today at 22:12

    Well done again Bournemouth. Fulham will be on your heels for the rest of the season. Hope you can deal with the pressure and keep that unbeaten run intact until we meet you at the cottage?

    • Reply posted by Boscombeboy, today at 22:38

      Boscombeboy replied:
      If we make it to then we will be 20 unbeaten ,see you on dec 3rd.we love coming to the cottage..

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 22:10

    I said it at the beginning of the season before a ball had been kicked that the mighty 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒's are going back up to the premiership and I will stand by it as it's ours to lose as 15 and counting and good luck to young David Brooks with your illness and get well soon

  • Comment posted by Ska Man, today at 22:09

    And the reds go marching ON ON ON

  • Comment posted by nonno, today at 22:08

    Another fantastic win and clean sheet. We rode our luck to start with but got into gear and finished the job. Up the mighty cherries

    • Reply posted by Wendyo, today at 22:12

      Wendyo replied:
      That's the sign of a decent team. Another awesome result for 'Little Bournemouth'. I love being Tinpot...

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:07

    Not a good week for the Royals
    Reading were 7th now way back in the pack
    Send em to Boremouth, that’ll learn them.
    Halloween havoc 🎃
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Wendyo, today at 22:14

      Wendyo replied:
      Another strange post from you. As for the 'Boremouth' it's an oxymoron, moron. Far from boring. Don't breed

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:07

    Scott Parker leaving Fulham seems to be one of those rare occasions which works out well for all involved. Can't argue with the job he is doing here!

  • Comment posted by dinsdale, today at 22:06

    Bournemouth win again. Go cherries

  • Comment posted by The Cats Giblets, today at 22:06

    Awaiting a comment from Garry about Christie ..come on Garry don’t let us down with your predictable trolling .

    • Reply posted by Wendyo, today at 22:10

      Wendyo replied:
      Yes, I'm not a bitter Hoops fan and am glad we got rid of our best midfielder, especially to 'Tinpot Bournemouth'. We're better without him... Hence why I'm still whining...

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 22:05

    Another fantastic win. Lookout Premiership , here come the Cherries back up again. Will be great to have 3 south coast clubs there, Bournemouth, Southampton and Brighton

    • Reply posted by piggy, today at 22:13

      piggy replied:
      😇 need to do better or 🍒 could pass them on the way up

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1511402681837
2Fulham15102336142232
3West Brom1584325141128
4Coventry158342117427
5Huddersfield157351917224
6Blackpool157351818024
7Blackburn156542518723
8QPR156452623322
9Stoke156452019122
10Luton155642320321
11Middlesbrough156361715221
12Millwall155641516-121
13Swansea155551817120
14Birmingham155461417-319
15Bristol City155461721-419
16Reading156182026-619
17Sheff Utd155372022-218
18Nottm Forest155371921-218
19Preston154651618-218
20Peterborough154291630-1414
21Cardiff153391529-1412
22Hull152310921-129
23Barnsley151591022-128
24Derby153841113-25
View full Championship table

