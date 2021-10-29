Reading v Bournemouth

Match report to follow.
Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|14
|10
|4
|0
|24
|8
|16
|34
|2
|Fulham
|14
|9
|2
|3
|33
|14
|19
|29
|3
|West Brom
|14
|8
|4
|2
|25
|11
|14
|28
|4
|Coventry
|14
|7
|3
|4
|20
|17
|3
|24
|5
|QPR
|15
|6
|4
|5
|26
|23
|3
|22
|6
|Luton
|14
|5
|6
|3
|23
|18
|5
|21
|7
|Middlesbrough
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|13
|4
|21
|8
|Huddersfield
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|17
|1
|21
|9
|Stoke
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|16
|1
|21
|10
|Millwall
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|15
|0
|21
|11
|Blackpool
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|21
|12
|Blackburn
|14
|5
|5
|4
|23
|17
|6
|20
|13
|Reading
|14
|6
|1
|7
|20
|24
|-4
|19
|14
|Sheff Utd
|14
|5
|3
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|18
|15
|Nottm Forest
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|21
|-2
|18
|16
|Swansea
|14
|4
|5
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|17
|Bristol City
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|16
|18
|Birmingham
|14
|4
|4
|6
|12
|17
|-5
|16
|19
|Preston
|14
|3
|6
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|15
|20
|Peterborough
|14
|4
|2
|8
|16
|27
|-11
|14
|21
|Cardiff
|14
|3
|2
|9
|12
|26
|-14
|11
|22
|Hull
|14
|2
|3
|9
|9
|20
|-11
|9
|23
|Barnsley
|14
|1
|5
|8
|9
|20
|-11
|8
|24
|Derby
|14
|3
|8
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|5
