Championship
FulhamFulham3West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Fulham 3-0 West Bromwich Albion: Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick seals Cottagers victory

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments21

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores Fulham's opening goal with a controversial penalty
Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 12 goals in his past seven Fulham appearances

Aleksandar Mitrovic's hat-trick sealed a 3-0 win for second-placed Fulham over third-placed West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

Mitrovic's early penalty put the hosts ahead - the Serbian striker was controversially judged to have been fouled after what seemed a well-timed tackle from Kyle Bartley.

Mitrovic gratefully scored his side's second shortly before half-time as he slid home from Robert Snodgrass' weak backpass.

The Baggies had Darnell Furlong sent off with 20 minutes to go before Mitrovic wrapped up the win with a close-range effort eight minutes from full-time.

Fulham had Tosin Adarabioyo sent off with five minutes to go for a studs-up challenge on Grady Diangana, but by then the result was safe.

The win opens up a four-point gap between Fulham and West Brom, who will remain in third place after this weekend.

Marco Silva's side are now only two points off Championship leaders Bournemouth before the Cherries' evening kick-off at Reading.

Penalty decision angers Baggies

Kyle Bartley's challenge on Aleksandar Mitrovic
Kyle Bartley played the ball with the outside of his right foot as Aleksandar Mitrovic went down.....
West Bromwich players protest
...which led to animated protests by West Bromwich Albion's players

Fulham started the first half well, Harry Wilson seeing an effort deflected wide as Neeskens Kebano and Antonee Robinson found some joy down the left.

But the game's controversial moment came after 18 minutes when Mitrovic dramatically went down in the penalty area having been played through by Bobby de Cordova-Reid, after Dennis Odoi had won the ball off Karlan Grant in midfield.

Referee Michael Salisbury felt Bartley had fouled the striker when replays appeared to show that he made little contact with the Serbian and had played the ball with the outside of his right foot - Mitrovic stepped up to fire the penalty low into the right corner for his 16th goal in 14 appearances this season.

The goal appeared to inspire the Baggies - Grant fired across the face of the goal soon after the restart, Bartley twice went close with headers and Marek Rodak saved a Matt Clarke header.

But West Brom had no complaints with Mitrovic's surprise second - Snodgrass could only apologetically hold his hands up after putting the striker's 17th goal of the season on a plate for him as the visitors tried to play out from the back.

Mitrovic completes hat-trick before second red card

Aleksander Mitrovic scores his third goal
Mitrovic has scored two hat-tricks this season for Fulham and eight goals in his past four games

Valerien Ismael's men came out strong after the restart as they put Fulham under pressure in midfield and came close to pulling a goal back when Conor Townsend flashed a ball across the face of goal, which Jordan Hugill almost connected with.

But another West Brom mistake nearly put the game beyond them - Clarke weakly played a free-kick midway inside his own half across the field, which was intercepted by Kebano who blasted low and wide after running into the box alone.

West Brom brought on Diangana and Callum Robinson to try and give a renewed impetus to their attack, but it was defender Bartley who again almost scored as he headed a 61st-minute corner wide before Jake Livermore put a Townsend cross over the bar from close range following good work by Diangana in the build-up.

The game was all but ended as a contest with 20 minutes to go following Furlong's red card, which may be seen by some as controversial.

De Cordova-Reid's superb through ball put Wilson clear, but Furlong's studs appeared to make slight contact with the pass before the defender took down the former Liverpool midfielder and the defender was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Adarabioyo should have scored with 10 minutes to go with a free header at the far post but Sam Johnstone was able to palm it clear before Mitrovic hammered in his third from a couple of yards out following some excellent footwork on the byeline from Wilson to set him up.

Adarabioyo's red card shortly after was the only sour note for Marco Silva's side as their hopes for a return to the Premier League were given a boost with victory over one of their biggest rivals.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16TosinBooked at 85mins
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 24Seri
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCarvalhoat 84'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forCairneyat 84'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 10Cairney
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah
  • 28Carvalho

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6AjayiBooked at 23mins
  • 5BartleyBooked at 52mins
  • 16Clarke
  • 2FurlongBooked at 70mins
  • 8Livermore
  • 23SnodgrassBooked at 76mins
  • 3Townsend
  • 10PhillipsSubstituted forDianganaat 59'minutes
  • 18GrantSubstituted forMolumbyat 73'minutes
  • 17HugillSubstituted forRobinsonat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Robinson
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 22Bryan
  • 25Button
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
18,103

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home3
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 3, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 3, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  5. Dismissal

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) is shown the red card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).

  7. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Fabio Carvalho replaces Harrison Reed.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Neeskens Kebano.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 3, West Bromwich Albion 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano.

  15. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Sam Johnstone tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Harrison Reed tries a through ball, but Neeskens Kebano is caught offside.

  17. Booking

    Robert Snodgrass (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Bromwich Albion).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:41

    Beaten by the ref. Hadn't got a clue. The first goal generally sets the tone and this one was an absolute disgrace. Very poor standard of referee in this league. Basically we were cheated.

  • Comment posted by Shiny Boots of Leather, today at 15:29

    Fulham are a better side. BUT, it wasn't a penalty and Furlong got the ball. Much closer than the scoreline suggests. Fulham likely to go AWOL in the winter as usual. Baggies? Our manager wants to play like Liverpool, but doesn't have the talent to pull it off. Albion need new owners before they can progress.

    • Reply posted by just saying, today at 15:32

      just saying replied:
      3-0

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 15:25

    With Lai’s track record I think Valerien will be out of a job very soon, he doesn’t seem popular with Baggies fans at all.

    • Reply posted by Shiny Boots of Leather, today at 15:29

      Shiny Boots of Leather replied:
      Lai doesn't worry about the fans

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 15:25

    Mitrovic is fillin’ his Fulham boots for fun, there’s no stopping him!!

  • Comment posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 15:24

    I'd be incredibly bored if I was a Fulham fan.

    • Reply posted by Shiny Boots of Leather, today at 15:30

      Shiny Boots of Leather replied:
      Goes without saying. Always been true

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:21

    Poor result for WBA but not surprising. Think this result is an indication that we are some way short of where we need to be. I think playoffs is best WBA can hope for this season.

  • Comment posted by PRinLondon, today at 15:21

    Best footballing team won. No WBA player would get into that fulham side. WBA look like a pub side, slow to the ball, relying on big physical players and long throw ins/corners. If they go up they will get murdered.

    • Reply posted by Shiny Boots of Leather, today at 15:25

      Shiny Boots of Leather replied:
      That's true, but of course Fulham will also get murdered - again.

  • Comment posted by Top, today at 15:14

    Penalty was very harsh indeed, although Grant should have done better beforehand.

    Snodgrass blind backpack preventable.

    Furlong got the ball for the sending off.

    Overall questionable decisions, a mistake and a quality striker in Mitrovic was the difference today, whereas wba strikers didn't have the impact on the game.

    Three straight away losses for wba now.

    Onto Hull now.

    • Reply posted by Emmmmski, today at 15:18

      Emmmmski replied:
      Didn’t get the ball at all

  • Comment posted by I like all countries , today at 15:10

    Great win.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1410402481634
2Fulham15102336142232
3West Brom1584325141128
4Coventry158342117427
5Stoke157351916324
6Blackburn156542517823
7Middlesbrough156451713422
8QPR156452623322
9Huddersfield156451817122
10Millwall155731515022
11Blackpool156451718-122
12Luton155642319421
13Swansea155551717020
14Sheff Utd155462021-119
15Reading146172024-419
16Nottm Forest155371921-218
17Preston154651518-318
18Birmingham154561217-517
19Bristol City154471521-616
20Peterborough154291629-1314
21Barnsley152581020-1011
22Cardiff1532101228-1611
23Hull152310921-129
24Derby153841013-35
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport