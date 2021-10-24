'One of these guys could be your match-winner' - is a substitution coach the future in football?

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments31

Marcus Rashford missed his penalty for England in the Euro 2020 final
Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho missed penalties at the Euro 2020 final after limited warm-ups, says Sammy Lander

Bringing on a substitute to 'finish' a game sounds like a good idea in theory, but there have been some high-profile cases when it has backfired in recent months - and mostly from the penalty spot.

West Ham's Mark Noble was still wearing his bib when manager David Moyes asked him to take a spot-kick against Manchester United last month before David de Gea saved it.

And in the Euro 2020 final, a debate erupted around England boss Gareth Southgate introducing Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho with only minutes remaining in extra time, with both players missing from 12 yards against eventual winners Italy.

Were the players adequately prepared to take such a big part in either match?

In the case of Rashford and Sancho, AFC Wimbledon's substitution coach Sammy Lander thinks not.

As part of his pitch to Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson, he analysed what players were doing prior to their introduction to England's biggest game for 55 years.

"I highlighted little bits of the final when Sancho and Rashford came off the bench, and they weren't warming up down the touchline, they were just walking," Lander tells BBC Sport.

"I think they were out warming up for about 11 minutes. For about seven of those they were stood still, for about two minutes they were doing groin stretches and then for about one minute they were sort of just sat watching.

"So my immediate thought was that they're not physically ready to come on into a game of football, not only to match the intensity, but to try and raise it."

That is where Lander believes he can add value to a sport which already employs restart coaches and throw-in coaches: by getting players, technically, physically and mentally ready to enter the field of play and enhance the team. In short, to turn them into 'finishers'.

Combating the negative mindset

One of Lander's key tasks with substitutes at League One Wimbledon is helping them try to combat the negative association with being named on the bench.

"I saw a great picture of Manchester United's bench the other week and there were six or seven players all slumped over, arms folded, and hoods up," says Lander, who has been employed at the club on a voluntary trial basis by Robinson.

"One of those guys could be your match-winner, potentially, and look at their body language.

"So it's about engaging with players throughout the game, asking them questions around maybe what their opposite numbers are doing well or not, and maybe areas that you might be able to exploit, if you were to enter the game."

The fact that Lander is on the Wimbledon coaching staff is down to Robinson.

He already employs a restarts coach, who helps when the ball goes out of play or a free-kick takes place, and it was the manager's openness to new ideas which Lander latched on to, even if his boss has "mixed feelings" about the concept.

"It makes the players realise that we are very player focused, and we are trying to improve them, so that's been the positive behind [having a substitution coach]," Robinson tells BBC Sport.

"I'm a big believer that you have to make people feel valued, but I'm also a big believer that players need to take a big ownership of their own development, so I kind of sit between two stools.

"As a professional, why wouldn't you be looking at the game or preparing yourself properly? OK, you might be upset that you're not starting, and that's no reason not to be fully invested in what you're going to do, but I do realise that they're human beings."

Sammy Lander after Wimbledon's Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal
Sammy Lander (in white) says his role is to "prepare our finishers to enter the game as ready as possible" and "to analyse their effectiveness"

What next - a water bottle coach?

Lander, who has worked as an analyst and scout with Bournemouth, recognises that a role like his can be met with scepticism.

Following a recent interview one of the comments under the online article asked: "What next - a water bottle coach?"

But with Liverpool among the teams employing throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, the search for marginal gains seemingly has no end.

Robinson, whose side are 14th in League One, admits making substitutions with a clear head can be "difficult", but says he takes the initiative by speaking to Lander before half-time to gear a warm-up with a specific objective.

He said: "We've all been in a position where you get a sub ready before he stands on the line and you say, 'go and win the match for me'. But what does that actually mean?"

In Southgate's case, his hope was that Rashford and Sancho would score from the penalty spot and lead England to glory for the first time since 1966.

But Lander suggests that they could have practiced stroking penalties in Wembley's warm-up room to get the players' muscle memory in place, and ensure they were not over-thinking what was to come.

"It's like if you haven't driven for a week and that first change of gear isn't as smooth as if you'd been driving for 100 miles," Lander says. "It's the same for football.

"When you make 100 passes the 101st is just instinct, but when you make that first pass I think you're really thinking about it."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by susie, today at 12:48

    These ideas will slow down the game and the drama unfortunately. It won't be long until they introduce game time outs to let all the coaches do their work. Ideal for more advert breaks too for all those sponsers. Games will last for hours just like in American Football.

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 12:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 12:47

    What a load of nonsense, sounds like someone is trying to get themselves a job?

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 12:45

    I agree with most here that it sounds absurd....but i do think there may be something in getting a sulking player as he's on the bench in the right mind set, maybe coaches should concentrate more on having the players ready to go on.....cant believe how many subs seem to have to put their shirt, shin pads, boots etc on before coming on, why aren't they ready from the start??

  • Comment posted by Kenny, today at 12:43

    Pathetic - for every example of something that hasn't worked out there are several more that have. Remember when Van Gaal brought a keeper on just for a penalty shoot out.....enough said.

  • Comment posted by WhiteRose, today at 12:43

    Ensuring your subs are warmed up and in tune would seem logical. How many times do you hear the commentator make excuses that they have just come on. Don’t know it needs a coach maybe more focus and a better protocol.

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:41

    Teams who take all possible advantages seriously will win more games. Failing to prepare is preparing to fail....

    • Reply posted by carlsberg72, today at 12:44

      carlsberg72 replied:
      Proper Planning Prevents Pi** poor Performance.
      Something many sides might want to take heed of.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:41

    You could swap a Dennis for a Volvo but the windows still may get broken.

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 12:39

    Another dumb idea, its unbelievable the way the game is going. So many people trying to ruin the greatest game with stupid ideas. Southgate showed how dumb it is and cost us a major tournament win

    • Reply posted by RivalFan, today at 12:42

      RivalFan replied:
      Is that the southgate that is the manager to get us to a final in almost 60 years?

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 12:38

    If a manager does not know who he can count on when needed should not be a manager

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:37

    Bringing on a player right at the end for a specific purpose such as a penalty kick, like the penalty kick itself, is a lottery. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't.
    One thing you have to remember that player is 'cold' and just has seconds to get into the game mentality. Many players need a lot longer time than that.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 12:47

      Lol Lollington replied:
      It's not a lottery.

  • Comment posted by Eels, today at 12:36

    A 'common-sense' coach then.

  • Comment posted by Luke Shaws Chunky Buttocks, today at 12:35

    Good to hear Sancho and Rashford were taking their warm-up for a Euros final seriously.

  • Comment posted by Kermit not the frog but one of the many others, today at 12:35

    Eventually we'll have a coach for EVERYTHING, a sitting-down coach, a walking to the shops coach, a reaching up to get a tin of beans coach. The list is endless

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 12:38

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      A coach for the coaches?

  • Comment posted by Just some bloke, today at 12:35

    Sub coaches sound like a good idea. I bet Old Trafford was wishing they could bring Ole off at half time last night.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 12:35

    Is there a goal kick coach?
    Or even a corner kick coach?
    Or a free kick coach?
    If so, what does the coach do?

  • Comment posted by Chipstar, today at 12:35

    Pointless argument

    Depending if a sub scores or not they will be hero or villain

  • Comment posted by Des55, today at 12:34

    All about marginal gains, so a subs coach makes sense. Pogba could have done with a subs coach yesterday from what I could see

  • Comment posted by Creamer69, today at 12:34

    It sounds ridiculous until you give it some thought. If this saves a few young players from being thrown under the bus in the future like what Southgate did to Saka and Rashford, then I am all for it.

    • Reply posted by gramarsuperstar, today at 12:39

      gramarsuperstar replied:
      Saka was already on the pitch...did you mean Sancho?

  • Comment posted by Eyes Wide Open, today at 12:34

    As the recent Lions tour proved, water bottle coaches already exist.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport