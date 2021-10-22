Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Rachel Corsie's 90th-minute header gave Scotland victory

Scotland can be the "best in the world" for attitude and commitment, said head coach Pedro Martinez Losa, after a late goal gave his team victory against Hungary.

Rachel Corsie's header in the 90th minute maintained Scotland's 100% start to World Cup qualifying.

And Martinez Losa says the spirit of the team got them over the line after a below-par display.

"These are the types of games that help us grow more as a team," he said.

"Tactics and formations are important but the most important factor is the heart of the team and this is where we can be the best in the world, the best in the world at connecting with the fans.

"The girls showed character, we tried to contribute with our decisions and that communion can multiply the performance and make a normal team an excellent team."

Hungary, beaten 2-0 by Scotland in Budapest in September's group opener, threatened to spoil their hosts' night at Hampden with a second-half equaliser.

But, in front of a record competitive crowd of 6,545, Corsie's intervention ensured the Scots backed up their big win against the Faroe Islands to go top of Group B, though they have played a game more than favourites Spain.

Scotland face Olympic silver medallists Sweden in a friendly on Tuesday before resuming their qualification campaign next month with ties against Ukraine and the Spaniards.

"These are the kinds of game we lost in the past," Martinez Losa added of the win against Hungary.

"We dominate and don't materialise the opportunities, and then in one action we concede a goal. This is a pattern of this team, but we are working towards hiding this weakness.

"We can do a lot of analysis and improve but ultimately football is about making people happy and inspiring people. My team is happy, I am happy, and we are happy the fans celebrating.

"Every time we win we have to celebrate and make an important thing of that."