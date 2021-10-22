Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportsound's Football Breakfast Show returns on Saturday morning to usher in a long weekend of BBC coverage of the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.

Former managers Craig Levein and John Hughes are among the guests from Kelty from 10:05 BST on BBC Radio Scotland MW, digital and online.

That will be followed by Off The Ball on all frequences and live commentaries from three top-flight games.

Television highlights shows will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday.

David Currie will handle scores as they come in on Saturday's Sportscene Results from 16:30 on BBC One Scotland, with former Scotland internationals Michael Stewart and Chris Iwelumo joining host Jonathan Sutherland on the highlights show from 19:15 on the BBC Scotland channel.

That will be repeated on BBC One from 23:55, while Marvin Bartley and Leanne Crichton are former Scotland striker Steven Thompson's guests on the Sunday highlights show, featuring St Mirren against Rangers, from 19:30 on BBC Scotland and 23:35 on BBC One.

Earlier, live commentary from Paisley will feature across all frequencies on BBC Radio Scotland and online from 11:45 and that will be followed by the Sunday edition of Off The Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from 15:05.

Meanwhile, BBC Scotland TV's featured game in the second round of the Scottish Cup, Clydebank against Elgin City, will be shown live from 19:30 on Monday.