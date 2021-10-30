Can you name the top-rated Fifa players at each Scottish Premiership club?
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Fifa 22 is in full flow after its release in early October, but have you found the time to dip out of your ultimate team or career mode and delve into the virtual world of Scottish football?
If so, test your knowledge by attempting to name the top-rated players at each Premiership club. If not, take a punt. You've got three minutes...
Can you name the top-rated Fifa players at each Scottish Premiership club?
|Hint
|Answers