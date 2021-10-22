Leon Balogun is an injury doubt for Sunday while Connor Goldson faces contract uncertainty

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he is "not confident" about Connor Goldson signing a contract extension but still hopes a deal can be done.

The 28-year-old centre-half was Gerrard's personal player of the season during last term's title run.

But the Englishman's four-year deal ends next summer.

"I can't really go any further in terms of letting you know how much I want it to happen and how much I want him to stay," Gerrard said.

"I'm not Connor, so I don't know what he wants. I am not the club and I don't do the bank balances and the numbers, so I can only tell both parties how much I want this to happen and then it is down to other people to try to find a solution."

Before Thursday's 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby, former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Goldson had claimed: "I haven't heard anything. I haven't really spoken to my agent or the club recently, so I couldn't tell you where it's at."

Gerrard, ahead of Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to face St Mirren, put the apparent blockage in talks down to "probably both parties".

"I am not concerned, I am not confident, I am not really over-thinking about it," he said. "Connor knows what I think of him from a personal point of view and how much I want him to stay here.

"At the same time, we have to concentrate on the football, so it is important that Connor keeps playing as he is. I thought he was magnificent again last night. So hopefully we can find a solution in terms of getting him tied up."

Goldson's partner in central defence, Leon Balogun, picked up an injury that forced him to be substituted after scoring against Brondby and Gerrard rated the latter's chances of playing in Paisley as "probably 50-50".

Meanwhile, Gerrard revealed that "it's a big day for Ryan Jack" as the Scotland midfielder "is back with the team in training for the first time in seven months" following calf surgery.

As for winger Ryan Kent, he added: "We have had to slow down on Ryan slightly. We are hoping to have him available around the Aberdeen game or just slightly after."