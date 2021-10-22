Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Antoni Sarcevic had featured in all 14 of Bolton's League One games this season

Stockport County have signed Bolton Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals in 46 league appearances for Wanderers and helped them win promotion from League Two last season.

He could feature for the Hatters at Bolton when the two teams meet in the FA Cup first round on 6 November.

Sarcevic is likely to make his debut against Notts County in the National League on Saturday.

