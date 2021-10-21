Paul Pogba says the boots 'combine my love for the game with my passion for style'

Veganism is on the rise in football with the likes of Roma defender Chris Smalling among players who favour a plant-based lifestyle.

And now Paul Pogba has got in on the act, helping to design a 100% vegan, gender-neutral football boot.

The Manchester United and France midfielder collaborated with fashion designer Stella McCartney to create the the Adidas Predator Freak, which also features recycled materials.

Pogba says the idea stemmed from a discussion he had with McCartney during lockdown in May 2020.

"It was in the middle of lockdown and I was missing playing football so much, so it was an incredible feeling to be able to focus on something that combines my love for the game with my passion for style," he said.

"I am a footballer first and foremost, but I have a huge interest in fashion and design and I've always wanted to explore this further."

McCartney, who in the past has helped design Team GB's Olympic and Paralympic kit, added: "Hearing how passionate he was about fashion and learning how much we had in common really sparked the inspiration for co-creating this iconic boot.

"One comment that stuck with me was how fashion was part of his personality both on and off the pitch, so it was important for this to shine through in the design."