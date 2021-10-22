Women's World Cup Qualifying
EnglandEngland17:15N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland
Venue: Wembley Stadium

England v Northern Ireland: 'We're not afraid of anybody' - Kenny Shiels

Northern Ireland women celebrate
Northern Ireland have won their opening two World Cup qualifiers

Manager Kenny Shiels says Northern Ireland are "not afraid of anybody" as they bid to upset England at Wembley.

Despite being ranked 40 places below the Lionesses, Shiels believes his side can win Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

He said: "We're the only team in Europe that has won six competitive games this calendar year. We're in a good place.

"We're not afraid of anybody. Whoever comes along we will be very sporting and will try and beat them."

Shiels is confident the Irish can bounce back from the 6-0 friendly thrashing by the Lionesses in February and not let the occasion get to them.

"It's an environment that people talk about crossing the white line," said the 65-year-old.

"We have to make sure we don't play the facilities or the fantastic arena that we are playing in.

"We will do our best to simplify it. Whatever club they play for, we respect that, but will do our best to compete in an 11 v 11 environment."

Shiels also isn't concerned the only two Northern Ireland players who play in the Women's Super League will both miss Saturday's game.

Everton striker Simone Magill is unavailable due to a family bereavement, while Birmingham City defender Rebecca Holloway has withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Crusaders Strikers forward Emily Wilson is available, though, after recovering from a knock.

Shiels added: "We're all a squad and number one and number 23 are all treated the same way and can all offer the same amount. We've just lost two players and we have to replace them. It's not a problem."

'I expect a harder game'

Sarina Weigman
Sarina Wiegman won her opening two games as England manager

After scoring 18 and conceding none in their last two matches, England manager Sarina Wiegman is expecting a more competitive opponent in the Irish team.

She said: "We shouldn't underestimate anyone we play against, but we can predict what we can expect. We expect to have ball possession a lot, but they have some qualities, still they are growing. They have done well the first two games in this qualification round.

"I expect a harder game than we had last month. We know Northern Ireland have qualified for the Euros for the first time which is really good. They have been in transition a little bit. I'm really excited to get to the game."

Wiegman confirmed her 24-strong squad are all fit for the Wembley encounter - the Lionesses' first competitive fixture at the national stadium.

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will be captain on Saturday, plus the trip to Latvia on Tuesday, 26 October (18:30 BST).

Williamson, 24, wore the armband for the first time in last month's thumping 8-0 and 10-0 wins over North Macedonia and Luxembourg in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton.

However, Wiegman said she is yet to make a decision on who will be permanent captain.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006069
2Finland Women22005146
3R. of Ireland Wom100101-10
4Slovakia Women200213-20
5Georgia Women200207-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain2200170176
2Scotland22009186
3Ukraine Women11004043
4Hungary Women200209-90
5Faroe Islands Women3003121-200

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep Wom21109184
2Netherlands21103124
3Belarus Women11004133
4Iceland100102-20
5Cyprus Women2002112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria3300191189
2England2200180186
3N Ireland Wom22008086
4North Macedonia Women3102415-113
5Latvia Women3003216-140
6Luxembourg Women3003019-190

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300230239
2Russia3300100109
3Montenegro Women320157-26
4Bos-Herze Wom3012413-91
5Malta Women3012212-101
6Azerbaijan Women3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210151147
2Norway3210130137
3Poland Women31202115
4Albania Women311168-24
5Kosovo Women3012111-101
6Armenia Women3003016-160

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy3300110119
2Switzerland3300111109
3Romania Women32015146
4Lithuania Women200217-60
5Moldova Women200209-90
6Croatia Women3003010-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany3300131129
2Portugal32107257
3Turkey Women21102114
4Serbia Women200227-50
5Israel Women200205-50
6Bulgaria Women200208-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France2200132116
2Wales22007076
3Greece Women3201412-86
4Slovenia Women21016333
5Estonia Women200205-50
6Kazakhstan Women3003210-80
