Daizen Maeda is being linked with a January move to Celtic

Ange Postecoglou expects a less "chaotic" January transfer window as he insists Celtic are in no rush to tie down transfer targets.

The Australian welcomed 12 new players to the club in his first weeks as manager this summer.

And Celtic have been linked with a move to sign Japan forward Daizen Maeda from Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos.

"We have started that process but we are in no rush," he said of recruiting.

Postecoglou added: "I want to strengthen the squad in January and we will. I can definitely confirm we are not in advanced talks to sign anyone at the moment.

"We will be casting the net far and wide and not just limiting it to the Japanese League.

"We have become an attractive destination for players. We will be linked with a lot of players. Some of it will be agents wanting to get there names in there, some of it will be people putting two and two together and getting 700 and they are widely off the mark.

"Whatever business we do in January I know it won't be as chaotic as it was in the last window. It's a hugely important part of bringing players here in understanding their mentality and whether they can cope."

'Still a lot of work to be done'

Postecoglou's side have won their past three matches, including Tuesday's Europa League defeat of Ferencvaros, and host St Johnstone on Saturday.

A win would take them within three points of current Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, who visit St Mirren on Sunday.

"I tried to stay pretty consistent when we were struggling as well," added Postecoglou. "It's important we stay consistent in that. We still have a lot of work to be done.

"There is still a lot of improvement that we need to keep driving into the players. This kind of thing, if you get too far ahead of yourself it can come back to bite you."