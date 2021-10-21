Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Maeda, Rangers, Gerrard, Balogun, Hearts, Dundee United
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are confident of signing Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 24, from manager Ange Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos in January. (Times - subscription required)
Postecoglou admits he's placing big demands on Celtic centre-back pairing Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Record)
Celtic forward Karamoko Dembele suffered a setback in his comeback from an ankle fracture and has now undergone surgery. (Sun)
"Do I look happy? Do I look settled? Don't ask me silly questions then," said Rangers manager Steven Gerrard following the 2-0 win over Brondby amid speculation linking him with Newcastle. (BT Sport via Record)
Gerrard says he will be praying over Leon Balogun's fitness after the Rangers defender hobbled off having scored in Thursday's win. (Herald - subscription required)
Rangers defender Connor Goldson, out of contract at the end of the season, hints he wants to stay at Ibrox. (BT Sport via Sun)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says referee Don Robertson turned a blind eye to an incident involving Rangers' Juninho Bacuna in last weekend's draw at Ibrox, describing it as "the old Glasgow long blink". (Sun)
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts is comfortable with Tangerines fans dreaming of European qualification but says his side "aren't the finished article". (Record)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass sees the Dons' next four games as "an opportunity for us to right a lot of wrongs" following five defeats in a row. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Glass insists his Aberdeen players have not lost belief. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Craig Bryson could make his first start of the season for St Johnstone at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay still believes the Staggies, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, can survive this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)