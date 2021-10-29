Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Jack Colback salvages point for visitors

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jack Colback
Jack Colback's previous goal for Forest came in a 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa

Jack Colback scored his first league goal since March 2019 as Nottingham Forest salvaged a point in a dramatic finish against Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Rangers were poised for victory following Scotland international Lyndon Dykes' header at the end of a first half in which they lost Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs to injury.

Dykes could have made it a hat-trick after the break, but Brice Samba closed down the space to deny him one on one and Djed Spence produced a brilliant tackle as the striker prepared to shoot.

And Forest were rewarded for their tenacity when QPR failed to clear with time running out and Colback's fierce left-foot effort found the net with the help of a deflection off Jimmy Dunne.

Having lost 20 of their previous 22 matches on a Friday night, Rangers avoided a similar fate and moved up to fifth in the table despite being denied their seventh win of the campaign, with Forest remaining in 15th place.

In QPR's final home game before Remembrance Day, there was a minute's applause followed by a minute's silence and the playing of the Last Post by Sergeant Warren Ringham before kick-off.

When the match began, Forest almost went in front in the first 15 seconds as the home defence was caught in possession and Joe Lolley fed Brennan Johnson who shot narrowly wide.

The referee waved away penalty appeals by Forest when Johnson went down under a challenge from Yoann Barbet, but the visitors went close again as Lolley's 20-yard drive brought a flying save from Seny Dieng.

Albert Adomah then had to hack the ball away as Johnson played a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, but his most telling contribution against one of his former clubs came at the other end when he found space in the box for a dinked cross and Dykes peeled away from his marker Max Lowe before heading home.

Lyndon Dykes scores for QPR
Lyndon Dykes has now scored 10 goals this season - six for QPR and four for Scotland

Forest boss Steve Cooper sent on Alex Mighten and Lyle Taylor at the hour mark as his side sought an equaliser and Lolley flashed another left-foot effort just beyond the far post before he was replaced by Philip Zinckernagel, who forced Dieng to tip over with a powerful effort.

Dykes was being watched by Scotland boss Steve Clarke and he had the chances to settle the outcome but was denied by a resolute Forest defence.

The visitors threw numbers forward as the game moved into stoppage time and Colback's drive meant they avoided a second successive defeat, having lost 4-0 at home to Fulham last Sunday.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de WijsSubstituted forDunneat 36'minutes
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 7JohansenBooked at 83mins
  • 17DozzellBooked at 43mins
  • 16McCallumSubstituted forOdubajoat 27'minutes
  • 10ChairSubstituted forAmosat 78'minutes
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 19Gray
  • 20Dunne
  • 22Odubajo

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4WorrallBooked at 90mins
  • 3FigueiredoSubstituted forMightenat 61'minutes
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 8Colback
  • 15Lowe
  • 23LolleySubstituted forZinckernagelat 67'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 13Bong
  • 17Mighten
  • 21Ojeda
  • 33Taylor
  • 37Garner
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
15,089

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Andre Dozzell.

  5. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers).

  7. Booking

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Amos.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.

  12. Booking

    Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Johansen following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Luke Amos replaces Ilias Chair.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Max Lowe.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Yates.

