Jack Colback's previous goal for Forest came in a 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa

Jack Colback scored his first league goal since March 2019 as Nottingham Forest salvaged a point in a dramatic finish against Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Rangers were poised for victory following Scotland international Lyndon Dykes' header at the end of a first half in which they lost Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs to injury.

Dykes could have made it a hat-trick after the break, but Brice Samba closed down the space to deny him one on one and Djed Spence produced a brilliant tackle as the striker prepared to shoot.

And Forest were rewarded for their tenacity when QPR failed to clear with time running out and Colback's fierce left-foot effort found the net with the help of a deflection off Jimmy Dunne.

Having lost 20 of their previous 22 matches on a Friday night, Rangers avoided a similar fate and moved up to fifth in the table despite being denied their seventh win of the campaign, with Forest remaining in 15th place.

In QPR's final home game before Remembrance Day, there was a minute's applause followed by a minute's silence and the playing of the Last Post by Sergeant Warren Ringham before kick-off.

When the match began, Forest almost went in front in the first 15 seconds as the home defence was caught in possession and Joe Lolley fed Brennan Johnson who shot narrowly wide.

The referee waved away penalty appeals by Forest when Johnson went down under a challenge from Yoann Barbet, but the visitors went close again as Lolley's 20-yard drive brought a flying save from Seny Dieng.

Albert Adomah then had to hack the ball away as Johnson played a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, but his most telling contribution against one of his former clubs came at the other end when he found space in the box for a dinked cross and Dykes peeled away from his marker Max Lowe before heading home.

Lyndon Dykes has now scored 10 goals this season - six for QPR and four for Scotland

Forest boss Steve Cooper sent on Alex Mighten and Lyle Taylor at the hour mark as his side sought an equaliser and Lolley flashed another left-foot effort just beyond the far post before he was replaced by Philip Zinckernagel, who forced Dieng to tip over with a powerful effort.

Dykes was being watched by Scotland boss Steve Clarke and he had the chances to settle the outcome but was denied by a resolute Forest defence.

The visitors threw numbers forward as the game moved into stoppage time and Colback's drive meant they avoided a second successive defeat, having lost 4-0 at home to Fulham last Sunday.