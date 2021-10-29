Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 7Johansen
  • 17Dozzell
  • 16McCallum
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 19Gray
  • 20Dunne
  • 22Odubajo

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 8Colback
  • 15Lowe
  • 23Lolley
  • 20Johnson
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 13Bong
  • 17Mighten
  • 21Ojeda
  • 33Taylor
  • 37Garner
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1410402481634
2Fulham1492333141929
3West Brom1484225111428
4Coventry147342017324
5QPR156452522322
6Luton145632318521
7Middlesbrough146351713421
8Huddersfield146351817121
9Stoke146351716121
10Millwall145631515021
11Blackpool146351718-121
12Blackburn145542317620
13Reading146172024-419
14Sheff Utd145362021-118
15Nottm Forest155371820-218
16Swansea144551517-217
17Bristol City144461520-516
18Birmingham144461217-516
19Preston143651418-415
20Peterborough144281627-1114
21Cardiff143291226-1411
22Hull14239920-119
23Barnsley14158920-118
24Derby143831011-15
