Europa Conference League - Group C
Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt6RomaRoma1

Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho's side suffers surprise heavy defeat

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jose Mourinho
Four of Bodo/Glimt's six goals came in the second half

On a night when Tottenham suffered a shock defeat at Vitesse, former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was having an even worse time.

The Portuguese endured one of the heaviest defeats of his managerial career - and certainly the most surprising - as his Roma side were thrashed 6-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Roma trailed just 2-1 at the break after the Norwegian champions struck through Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg's curler, while Carles Perez replied with a clinical effort.

Mourinho made three changes at the start of the second half and another two on the hour mark after Bodo/Glimt added a third with Botheim tapping in from close range.

But there was more misery for Mourinho and Roma as Ola Solbakken's fine solo goal made it 4-1 before Amahl Pellegrino added a fifth and Solbakken claimed his second.

It is the first time a Mourinho side has conceded six or more goals in a single game in what was the 1,008th match of his coaching career.

It sits alongside the 5-0 loss his Real Madrid side suffered against Barcelona in 2010 as one of the biggest defeats for Mourinho as a manager.

"I decided to play with this line-up, so the responsibility is mine," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I did it with good intentions, to give an opportunity to those who work hard and to rotate the squad on a synthetic pitch in cold weather.

"I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team, the others are on a different level.

"We lost against a team that showed more quality on the night. It's that simple."

Line-ups

Bodø/Glimt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Haikin
  • 3Sampsted
  • 18Moe
  • 2LodeBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHøibråtenat 82'minutes
  • 5Bjørkan
  • 19Brunstad FetSubstituted forVetlesenat 81'minutes
  • 7Berg
  • 16KonradsenSubstituted forHagenat 90+2'minutes
  • 9SolbakkenSubstituted forKoomsonat 87'minutes
  • 20Botheim
  • 11PellegrinoSubstituted forMvukaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Høibråten
  • 10Vetlesen
  • 21Kongsro
  • 22Moberg
  • 23Hagen
  • 24Nordås
  • 26Kvile
  • 28Rodrigues da Silva dos Santos
  • 30Smits
  • 32Mvuka
  • 77Koomson

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 19Reynolds
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 13Calafiori
  • 55DarboeBooked at 33minsSubstituted forCristanteat 45'minutes
  • 42DiawaraSubstituted forPellegriniat 60'minutes
  • 11Pérez
  • 8VillarSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 45'minutes
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forAbrahamat 60'minutes
  • 21MayoralSubstituted forShomurodovat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Viña
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Abraham
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 17Veretout
  • 23Mancini
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 65Tripi
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
Referee:
Ali Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamBodø/GlimtAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bodø/Glimt 6, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 6, Roma 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Elias Hagen replaces Morten Konradsen.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bodø/Glimt. Conceded by Ibañez.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Bodø/Glimt. Gilbert Koomson tries a through ball, but Hugo Vetlesen is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Gilbert Koomson replaces Ola Solbakken.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Joel Mvuka replaces Amahl Pellegrino.

  8. Post update

    Morten Konradsen (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Reynolds (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Ola Solbakken (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Marius Høibråten replaces Marius Lode.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Hugo Vetlesen replaces Sondre Brunstad Fet.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 6, Roma 1. Ola Solbakken (Bodø/Glimt) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amahl Pellegrino with a through ball following a fast break.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 5, Roma 1. Amahl Pellegrino (Bodø/Glimt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erik Botheim.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Bodø/Glimt 4, Roma 1. Ola Solbakken (Bodø/Glimt) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erik Botheim with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Bodø/Glimt. Conceded by Bryan Reynolds.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st October 2021

  • Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt6RomaRoma1
  • VitesseVitesse1TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0
  • HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki0Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv5
  • AlashkertAlashkert0LASKLASK3
  • Anorthosis FamagustaAnorthosis Famagusta2FloraFlora2
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord3Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1
  • Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa1Slavia PragueSlavia Prague0
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen1PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika2
  • NS MuraNS Mura1RennesRennes2
  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag2KairatKairat1
  • Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade0KAA GentKAA Gent1
  • CSKA SofiaCSKA Sofia0Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk1

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Maccabi Tel-Aviv321010287
2LASK32106157
3HJK Helsinki310249-53
4Alashkert3003311-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent33004049
2Partizan Belgrade32014136
3Flora301225-31
4Anorthosis Famagusta301226-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bodø/Glimt32109277
2Roma32019726
3Zorya Luhansk310226-43
4CSKA Sofia301216-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar32104227
2FK Jablonec32013216
3Randers FC302145-12
4CFR Cluj301213-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord32105237
2Maccabi Haifa311113-24
3Slavia Prague31024403
4Union Berlin310256-13

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PAOK Salonika32105237
2FC Copenhagen32017436
3Slovan Bratislava311134-14
4Lincoln Red Imps300316-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes32106427
2Vitesse32014226
3Tottenham31117434
4NS Mura300329-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag32106247
2FC Basel32106337
3Kairat301236-31
4Omonia Nicosia301226-41
View full Europa Conference League tables

